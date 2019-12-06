I had to sit through two hours of makeup: Rishab Shetty

The actor-director who plays a beggar in Kiran Raj’s story in ‘Katha Sangama’, says his role was challenging

Tini Sara Anien, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
Katha Sangama’, which released on Friday, is a collection of seven stories that aims to attract film lovers to different intriguing stories. A movie dedicated to Puttana Kanagal, the film is a namesake of the director’s 1976 classic film.

While the seven stories are directed by seven directors, actor-director Rishabh Shetty conceptualised and helmed the project. He also acted in one of the stories, ‘Sagara Sangama’, directed by Kiran Raj.

In a candid conversation with Metrolife, he shares about the journey of the film, the making and more.

The film has taken a while to be released. Why?

We had different releases lined up which is why ‘Katha Sangama’ got pushed to a later date. We started the shooting of one story of the film before ‘Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale’, but since ‘Katha...’ had different stories in it, it required a lot of attention and effort. 

I believe that this is the right time. The audience requires a break of a few months before the next release of an artist happens, unlike olden times. 

What is your role in the film?

From the genre to the treatment of the subject, I was entirely involved in the project. I have mentored all the seven directors.

‘Sagara Sangama’ was shot in Dhanushkodi. It’s a story set on the road and Hariprriya and I are playing the leads in it. My character is of a beggar and madman.

How will this film change things for you?

I like trying different things and the film belongs to a completely different genre, compared to ‘Bell Bottom’. I don’t expect anything from the movies I am a part of. I am excited about how the audience will react to it.  

How challenging was your role?

My role is very different from what I have done in my earlier films. I had to sit through two hours of makeup. The makeup used on the teeth area would have to be taken off and redone post-lunch. It was quite taxing.

I had to maintain a squint in the scenes. I could do it easily as a child, but maintaining it as a constant expression was not easy. The story I am in does not have dialogues; everything had to be communicated through the eyes. 

What are the highlights of the film?

All the stories are varied: from romance to thrilling elements, a feel-good subject to silent film; the movie has it all. The stories are not connected to each other; there are seven climaxes to the films which by itself is unique. The film includes several dialects of Kannada.

Anthologies are usually a collaboration of known directors but this film is the coming together of several debut directors. 

