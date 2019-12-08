I never broke my connection with films: Anjana Sukhani

Anjana Sukhani made a name for herself when she starred as the ‘Cadbury Girl’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She was also seen in multi-starrer film ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Tennu Le’ and ‘Jai Veeru’. After a two-year gap, Anjana is back on screen as Akshay Kumar’s sister in ‘Good Newz’, directed by Raj Mehta.

In a chat with Metrolife, she sheds light on her role in the film and of the great opportunities she’s received as an actor.

You weren’t working for a couple of years due to certain family situations. How have you been coping up?

Yes, that’s true, but I am out of it now. It was a year and a half ago and it was definitely difficult and a low phase. Everyone goes through it at some point in time but I would say that it’s a part and parcel of life.

Everyone has to move on with a positive note. I am in a very happy place now. I am now cheerfully looking forward to all the goodies that life has to offer.

How does it feel to come back to work now?

I have always wanted to do good movies and I’m fortunate that ‘Good Newz’ came my way. Everything happened organically. I am glad that after a brief period, I will be seen in this movie. I have a very important character to play. So I would not say it’s a motivation. I feel privileged as I am a part of this industry and have been here for a while.

Also, the fact that I am able to do films with the people I want to work is the best gift could ever get.

How was your time on sets?

It was an extremely fun set, especially when you are working with stars like Kareena and Akshay. I am playing Akshay’s sister in the movie. As you have seen the trailer, it’s all about sperm confusion that happens and I have a pivotal role in this family rom-com, playing Akshay’s sister and a lawyer who helps and guides him and Kareena through all the confusion.

What was it like working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar?

Working with Akshay and Kareena is great fun. Akshay has a great sense of humour. His witty one-liners always charge up the sets. His comic timing is so natural, you can just have a laughing riot when working. About Kareena, I was totally in awe with her. I have always told Bebo that when I look at her I can’t look at anyone else. She’s stunning and such an inspiration to work with.

Everyone’s calling this as your comeback. Do you like that tag?

I don’t term it as a comeback for me, it was just a short break. I never broke my connection with films.

From doing ads to modelling, you’ve experimented a lot since you came into the industry. How has your approach changed?

I have been blessed that the transition from being the Cadbury girl or a model to films organically happened to me. I never chose to have this as my career, instead, it chose me. I am privileged that I am a part of the entertainment world, where you can be aspirational and inspirational to somebody and vice versa. My journey has been really amazing so far.

The last time you worked on a Kannada film was a decade ago. Would you like to work in Sandalwood again?

Yes, definitely. There are no two ways about it. As an actor, I have learned so much from different industries that I have worked in. With every film, you are enriching yourself in some sphere of your life or the other. It’s the love for cinema that makes me want to do more such projects.

Who are some of the actors and directors that you want to work with?

That’s a really long list. I would really love to work with Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar. I also want to be a part of the movies directed by the new-gen directors.