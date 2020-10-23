I think I am a good cook: actor Aravinnd Iyer

Sandalwood actor Aravinnd Iyer shot to fame with his appearance as Loki in ‘Kirik Party’. He was also seen in a cameo role as Ravi in ‘Kahi’. The actor, who was working on upcoming film ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’, is excited that his patience has paid off. The film, directed by Karthik Saragur, will release on Amazon Prime on October 29.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he reveals more about his role and the film.

It has been a long wait for you. When did you complete this film and when was it supposed to release?

I finished shooting for the film a while ago and it has been in various stages of post-production since then. Three big banners are involved in the film and they had other projects running parallel, which had to be prioritised. But, I am glad that the film will be out soon.

After being noticed for your role in ‘Kirik Party’, did you feel the pressure to be associated with big productions houses?

I got noticed because of the ‘Kirik Party’ and I’m thankful to the audience for it. As a newcomer, there was a conscious decision to sign on bigger banners to get bigger reach. The pandemic has levelled the playing field to a certain extent, and going forward, most artistes will focus on showcasing their craft, irrespective of the banners associated with the project. I will be doing the same.

Are you excited about the film’s release on an OTT platform?

I would have loved to see the film release in the theatres, as one gets to see reactions of an audience in real time. That instant gratification and appreciation means a lot. Given the current scenario, going the OTT route was more conducive, as it also becomes a global premiere.

At the end of the day, it’s all about reaching out to as many people as possible.

What is ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ about?

As the title suggests, the film is about food and relationships. It’s a film that you can watch with the entire family together, from a toddler to a grandparent. I play the role of a cook.

Most characters in the film represent different flavours: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and so forth. Just like a cook who is adept at balancing flavours while cooking, my role not only balances cooking but also relationships around him.

What about the film convinced you to take it up?

I look at the impact a character creates before I take it up. I was convinced that my character here will stay memorable. It is the first film where I sport different looks, there are some parts in the film where I had to put on weight.

Are you a great cook? Did you try experimenting during the lockdown?

Lockdown was a lot of fun, in terms of cooking. Initially, I tried everything, from baking to chaats to biryanis to everything I could find. I think I’m a good cook.

So how has your fitness journey been?

After the lockdown, most people had put on weight, as the amount of activity had reduced and calorie intake had increased.

In my case, it was quite a lot. I have made a conscious decision to adapt a fit lifestyle, and have been tracking it judiciously. It’s 180 days since I have been eating clean, exercising and counting my calories.