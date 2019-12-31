I used to dream of this life, says actor Suhail Nayyar

If Suhail Nayyar hadn’t become an actor, he wouldn’t have known what to do. He did his post-graduation in acting and that sealed the deal for him.

He debuted in ‘Udta Punjab’ where he made an impression on the audience. He worked in ‘Hotel Mumbai’ with Dev Patel. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 and received positive feedback for its portrayal of the terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

After the role of the terrorist leader, Suhail will next be seen in ‘Ginny weds Sunny’ with Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam.

He spoke to Metrolife how he’s settled down in the industry.

How has working in ‘Udta Punjab’ moulded your later work?

The casting director, Honey sir, saw me at another audition where I was dressed as a rapper. He told me to audition for the movie where most of the dialogues were in Punjabi. I remember asking if it a Punjabi movie.

I soon started working with Shahid Kapoor and it was a good experience. He’s such a good actor and very giving. As a debutant and my first Bollywood film, I think I gave it my absolute best.

Tell us about working in ‘Hotel Mumbai’ and what it was like to do a film on a subject you’ve read and known so much about.

It was the best experience of my life because it was treated sensitively and the research was so strong. I never felt that it was an Australian who was directing and that the actors were from Hollywood.

What do you love and dislike about the shooting process?

I am always very happy when I am on sets. I love being on a film set. I love shooting and I am grateful. In 2008, when I was in Delhi, I used to dream of this life. I used to wonder if this will ever happen to me and how I would go about it since I didn’t know anyone. I didn’t know anything about the city and about working with people here. To be where I am now, it feels great. There’s never a dull moment on sets!

What else are you passionate about?

Music is one of my biggest interests. I play the piano, write poetry and even rap sometimes. I understand the different nuances of music. If I had a good voice, I would have probably become a singer instead of an actor!