‘I want to do roles I will be remembered for’

Sindhu Loknath, who was last seen in ‘Heegondhu Dina’, is back with ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’, a Kannada film which released this Friday.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she spoke about her recent film and more.

What about the film impressed you?

I was impressed by the storyline. It’s a love story, which involves a ghost. The whole concept was quite intriguing.

When did you start shooting?

We started in 2016 and it took three years. Uday’s death, who played the antagonist originally, meant that the second half of the film had to be reshot. This caused a delay.

Tell us a bit about your role.

I play the role of Vandana, a girl who works with an NGO. She is always working towards the betterment of society, especially underprivileged children.

How did you prepare for your role?

Though I did not have to do any major preparation, it was quite a different experience for me. I am not at all like Vandana in real life. She is a selfless and mature person, who knows exactly what she wants to do in life.

My director advised me on how to portray her and I hope I have done justice.

How different was it to work in a thriller?

‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ is a fantasy-thriller love story. Every genre is interesting in its own way. However, we faced some challenges while shooting action scenes.

How was it to shoot in Kashmir?

The experience was wonderful. We shot there just a few days before Article 370 was abrogated. The costumes, the background and the cinematography combined to give some mind-blowing scenes.

Did the delay in the release of the film cause you to feel apprehensive?

I was hoping for an early release so that I could get better roles; I didn’t want to repeat the same old characters that I had been doing. When the release was delayed, people even thought that I quit acting.

The audience expects actors to be on screen regularly. They expect actors to do films, whether those are good or bad. I work differently and want to do roles that I will be remembered in the years to come.

What is the kind of films you want to do?

I would love to do a biopic on PT Usha since I am a sportsperson myself. I would also like to play the role of a mentally-challenged person, as I am sure such a role would challenge me as an actress.

You have a business now. Does that mean that you’ll be seen lesser on the screen?

I own a beauty and health products company called ‘Sinfully Myne’, which creates organic products for the hair and face. But, this doesn’t mean that I will be seen any less on the silver screen.