Indian podcasts worth binge-listening

OTT platforms have been the main source of entertainment over the last couple of years. Especially with the pandemic and being stuck at home, platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have been the saving grace. But, if you are looking to take a break from binge-watching movies and web shows, podcasts are the next mode of entertainment you need to turn to. The content in various platforms not just keeps you hooked to the voice or style of narration but also provides you heaps of knowledge.

As per PricewaterhouseCooper’s 2020 report, India is the third-largest podcast listening market in the world with 57.6 million monthly listeners. Recently many Indians have launched podcasts across various genres. Here is a list of few home-grown podcasts that’ll have you hooked in no time.

Death, Lies and Cyanide

Through this podcast journalist Sashi Kumar delves into the life of Jolly, a woman from Kerala who kills six of her relatives over a span of 14 years, including her husband and a two-year-old child. If you’re a fan of true crime and murder mysteries, this 10-episode podcast on Jolly’s serial murders in a quaint village in Kerala is perfect for you to binge on.

Available on: Spotify.

Kahani Suno

Narrated by well-known Hindi storyteller Sameer Goswami, Kahani Suno is a podcast that revisits the classic stories written by various Indian legends such as Rabindranath Tagore and Munshi Premchand. Unlike other podcasts, Goswami keeps each episode crisp and some are even as short as three minutes. Through this podcast you can take a glimpse into some of India’s famed literature.

Available on: Spotify, Radio India, Gaana and Apple podcasts.

The Overthink Tank

Hosted by Surbhi Bagga, each episode of the podcast features a new guest. Surbhi who calls herself a certified overthinker, dives deep into various topics of millennial interest such as pop-culture, dating etiquette, mental health, hustle culture and even artificial intelligence. The light tone of the podcast and the fun conversations makes it the perfect partner for a weekend unwinding session.

Available on: Apple podcasts and Spotify.

The Musafir Stories

Missing the feeling of travelling and experiences the various cultures spread across India? This might just be the podcast for you. Hosted by Saif Omar and Faiza Khan, this Indian travel podcast talks about all sorts of travel destinations within the country. The podcast series is filled with travellers who are keen to share their journey and experiences.

Available on: Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, JioSaavn, and Spotify.

On the Contrary

Presented by Indian Development Review, is hosted by Arun Maira, a former member of the Planning Commission of India and former Chairman of the Boston Consulting Group. Throughout the podcast, experts in different fields are invited and various issues that concern India’s future are highlighted like the environment, markets, agriculture, and more.

Available on: Apple podcasts, Idronline and Audible.

Tumne Kisi Se Kabhi Pyaar Kiya Hai

This popular Hindi podcast with over 1.3 million streams is hosted by Lakshya Datta. Centered around the concept of love, the podcast explores the questions surrounding love and its role in the modern world. Each season of the podcast is centered around a new love story.

Available on: JioSaavn.