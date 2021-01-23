Indulgent fruit cakes

Are you a fan of fruit in cake but want to move beyond the plum cake hangover from Christmas? Try out these classics that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Recipes from Anna, @freshfrom102 on Instagram
God bless America cake
Ingredients
Cake
All-purpose flour - 2 cups
Baking soda - 2 tsp
Salt - 1/2 tsp
Eggs - 2
Vegetable oil - 1/4 cup
Canned pineapple - 600 gm (crushed with juice)
Sugar - 1 cup
Brown sugar - 1/2 cup
Vanilla essence - 1 tsp
Icing
Evaporated milk - 1 can
Butter - 230 gm
Sugar - 1 1/2 cup
Salt - 1/4 tsp
Coconut - 2 cups (shredded)
Pecans - 1 1/4 (chopped)
Method
Cake
Mix together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
Cream together eggs, vegetable oil, essence, pineapple, sugar and brown sugar.
Mix in flour mixture until all ingredients are well combined.
Pour batter into baking pan and bake at 180 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean.
Icing
Heat evaporated milk, butter, sugar and salt over medium-high heat until boiling; stirring frequently.
Reduce heat to medium and boil mixture for 10-15 minutes or until caramel colored and thickened; stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and stir in coconut and pecans.
Let icing cool 5 minutes then spread over warm cake.
Rest cake, uncovered, 2 hours before serving.
Hummingbird cake
Ingredients
Cake
Flour - 3 cups
Cinnamon Powder - 2 tsp
Baking soda - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Granulated sugar - 1 cup
Brown sugar - 1 cup
Eggs - 3
Vegetable oil - 1 cup
Vanilla essence - 2 tsp
Fresh pineapple - 1 cup
Bananas - 2 cups
Pecans - 1 cup (chopped)
Cream Cheese Frosting
Unsalted butter - 12 tbsp
Cream cheese - 500 gm (chilled)
Vanilla essence - 1 tsp
Icing sugar - 1 1/2 cups
Pecans - 1 1/2 cups (finely chopped)
Method
Cake
Sift the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.
In another large mixing bowl combine the granulated and brown sugar; stir to combine. Add the eggs and beat to combine them into a smooth mixture.
Whisk the oil and vanilla into the sugar/egg mixture until combined and smooth. Add the flour mixture all at once and beat to combine the mixture fully.
Add the crushed pineapple fruit and juice to the batter. Add the mashed banana and the pecans. Stir just until combined; do not over stir.
Divide the batter evenly between the three pans. Tap the pans on the countertop to release any air bubbles and place in the 180 degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Once out, allow the cake to cool completely before icing and assembling.
Icing
Beat the chilled butter till it softens, add cream cheese into it and mix until fully combined and smooth.
Add the vanilla and slowly add the icing sugar. Beat until well blended, increasing speed to beat on medium-high for 3 minutes or until the frosting becomes light and fluffy.
Fold in pecans by hand.
Caramelised Apple cake with fudge icing
Ingredients
Cake
Flour - 2 cups
Eggs - 3
Oil- 3/4 cup
Ghee - 1/4 cup
Cashew nut- 1 cup
Sugar - 1 1/2 cup
Baking soda - 1 tsp
Cinnamon powder
- 1 1/2 tsp
Vanilla essence -1 tsp
Apples- 3 cups
Brandy - 1 tbsp
(optional)
Caramel apple
Butter - 50 gm
Sugar - 1/2 cup
Honey - 1 tbsp
(optional)
Cinnamon powder
- 1/2 tsp
Fudge icing
Condensed milk - 1/2 tin
Sugar - 50 gm
Butter - 50 gm
Method
Apples
Caramelise the sugar, then add butter and mix well.
To this add apples and cook for 5 minutes. Add honey and cinnamon powder. Stir until it turns golden. Put aside.
Cake
Sieve flour with baking soda and cinnamon.
In a separate bowl, mix oil, ghee and sugar; add the eggs, one at a time.
Add vanilla essence and mix well.
To this add the flour mixture, nuts, caramel apple and brandy . Bake at 180 degree for one hour.
Icing
Caramelise the sugar, add butter and mix well.
Then add condensed milk and cook for 5 minutes.
When slightly warm, pour on the cake.