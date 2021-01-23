Indulgent fruit cakes

Are you a fan of fruit in cake but want to move beyond the plum cake hangover from Christmas? Try out these classics that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Recipes from Anna, @freshfrom102 on Instagram

God bless America cake

Ingredients

Cake

All-purpose flour - 2 cups

Baking soda - 2 tsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Eggs - 2

Vegetable oil - 1/4 cup

Canned pineapple - 600 gm (crushed with juice)

Sugar - 1 cup

Brown sugar - 1/2 cup

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Icing

Evaporated milk - 1 can

Butter - 230 gm

Sugar - 1 1/2 cup

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Coconut - 2 cups (shredded)

Pecans - 1 1/4 (chopped)

Method

Cake

Mix together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

Cream together eggs, vegetable oil, essence, pineapple, sugar and brown sugar.

Mix in flour mixture until all ingredients are well combined.

Pour batter into baking pan and bake at 180 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean.

Icing

Heat evaporated milk, butter, sugar and salt over medium-high heat until boiling; stirring frequently.

Reduce heat to medium and boil mixture for 10-15 minutes or until caramel colored and thickened; stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and stir in coconut and pecans.

Let icing cool 5 minutes then spread over warm cake.

Rest cake, uncovered, 2 hours before serving.



Hummingbird cake

Ingredients

Cake

Flour - 3 cups

Cinnamon Powder - 2 tsp

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Granulated sugar - 1 cup

Brown sugar - 1 cup

Eggs - 3

Vegetable oil - 1 cup

Vanilla essence - 2 tsp

Fresh pineapple - 1 cup

Bananas - 2 cups

Pecans - 1 cup (chopped)

Cream Cheese Frosting

Unsalted butter - 12 tbsp

Cream cheese - 500 gm (chilled)

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Icing sugar - 1 1/2 cups

Pecans - 1 1/2 cups (finely chopped)

Method

Cake

Sift the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.

In another large mixing bowl combine the granulated and brown sugar; stir to combine. Add the eggs and beat to combine them into a smooth mixture.

Whisk the oil and vanilla into the sugar/egg mixture until combined and smooth. Add the flour mixture all at once and beat to combine the mixture fully.

Add the crushed pineapple fruit and juice to the batter. Add the mashed banana and the pecans. Stir just until combined; do not over stir.

Divide the batter evenly between the three pans. Tap the pans on the countertop to release any air bubbles and place in the 180 degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Once out, allow the cake to cool completely before icing and assembling.

Icing

Beat the chilled butter till it softens, add cream cheese into it and mix until fully combined and smooth.

Add the vanilla and slowly add the icing sugar. Beat until well blended, increasing speed to beat on medium-high for 3 minutes or until the frosting becomes light and fluffy.

Fold in pecans by hand.

Caramelised Apple cake with fudge icing



Ingredients

Cake

Flour - 2 cups

Eggs - 3

Oil- 3/4 cup

Ghee - 1/4 cup

Cashew nut- 1 cup

Sugar - 1 1/2 cup

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Cinnamon powder

- 1 1/2 tsp

Vanilla essence -1 tsp

Apples- 3 cups

Brandy - 1 tbsp

(optional)

Caramel apple

Butter - 50 gm

Sugar - 1/2 cup

Honey - 1 tbsp

(optional)

Cinnamon powder

- 1/2 tsp

Fudge icing

Condensed milk - 1/2 tin

Sugar - 50 gm

Butter - 50 gm

Method

Apples

Caramelise the sugar, then add butter and mix well.

To this add apples and cook for 5 minutes. Add honey and cinnamon powder. Stir until it turns golden. Put aside.

Cake

Sieve flour with baking soda and cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, mix oil, ghee and sugar; add the eggs, one at a time.

Add vanilla essence and mix well.

To this add the flour mixture, nuts, caramel apple and brandy . Bake at 180 degree for one hour.

Icing

Caramelise the sugar, add butter and mix well.

Then add condensed milk and cook for 5 minutes.

When slightly warm, pour on the cake.