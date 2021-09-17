It’s oh-fish-ally weekend

Ilish Bhapa from West Bengal (Steamed Hilsa)

Ingredients

200 grams Hilsa fish

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp sugar

4 pc green chilies

2 tsp mustard oil

1 tsp salt or to taste

2 tsp black or brown mustard seeds

2 tsp yellow mustard seeds

3 tsp poppy seeds, optional

4 green chilies

1/2 cup coconut cut into small

pieces, optional

Water

Method

For marination

Soak the mustard and poppy seeds in water for 15 minutes.

In a mixer, add the mustard, poppy seeds, and green chilies and grind to a fine paste. Add water if needed. Keep aside in the tiffin box.

Put the coconut pieces in the mixer and grate finely. Add to the previous tiffin box.

Add the turmeric powder, salt and sugar to the tiffin box and mix properly.

To the tiffin box add the Hilsa or ilish fish pieces and marinate properly. Slit the green chilies and add it on the top. Add the oil and put the lid on.

Allow to rest for 15 minutes.

For curry

Take a pressure cooker and put it on medium flame.

Add 5-6 cups of water. If you are using a wok add 2 cups of water and cover it. Once the steam starts forming, put the tiffin box inside and cover it.

Using a towel, carefully take out the tiffin box and remove the lid.

Serve hot with rice.

(Recipe Credit: finallyfoodie.com)

Bilahi Maas from Assam (Tangy Sweet Tomato Fish Curry)

Ingredients

4-5 pieces of Rohu Fish

3 tbsps mustard oil

5-6 finely chopped garlic cloves

3 tomatoes (chopped)

½ onion (chopped)

1-2 dried chilli

½ tsp jeera powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp chilli powder

3 green chillies

1/3 tsp sugar

Salt, to taste

2-3 cups water

Method

Marinate the fish pieces with turmeric and salt and keep them aside.

Take a pan and put it on medium flame and add oil to it.

After it is heated properly put the fish pieces and half fry both sides properly. Once done, take it out and keep it aside. Now, on the same pan put the mustard seeds and garlic and sauté it for a few seconds. Do not burn the garlic. Now, put the dried chilli to it and stir it for a few seconds.

Add the chopped onion to it and sauté it for a few seconds. Now, put the chopped tomatoes and sauté until it turns soft.

Now put jeera powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, sugar and salt to it and mix properly.

Once the tomatoes become soft and mushy and the oil starts releasing, put the fish pieces to it. Cook the pieces properly from both sides.

Now add water to it and cover it with a lid and bring it to boil. Put in low flame and let it boil for some time. Now slit the green chilli and put it along with freshy chopped coriander leaves.

Serve hot with rice.