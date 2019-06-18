Journey through opera classics

Swedish Soprano and choir conductor Lena Moen and Swedish mezzo-soprano Maria Forsstrom will present ‘Queens, Flowers and Death’, a journey of opera classics in the city.

This will be a part of the second edition of ‘Voices of Bangalore’, curated by The Bangalore Men, the all-male voice ensemble of The Bangalore School of Music, in association with Associated Boards of the Royal Schools of Music. Metrolife spoke to the celebrated artistes about music and more.

What about baroque music appeals to you?

The complexity of harmony in combination with the strict architecture of its different forms. Baroque music is indeed comparable to the architecture of the same time. Strong feelings, intimacy and drama are all easily described and also gives the performer a chance to show off his/her skills.

What is the unique trait about being a mezzo-soprano/soprano in an opera?

Maria: I’m a sidekick to the heroine of the opera; either I’m supporting her or being her rival. The female protagonist is 95 per cent sure to be a soprano. As a mezzo, I can be both vile and angelic (laughs).

Lena: The soprano is always at the centre of the drama. I like drama and I like being in the centre. Besides, sopranos tend to die on stage, in a more or less spectacular way.

As a vocal coach, tell us the difference between training to sing in a group and singing solo?

It depends on the circumstances. In Sweden, we train classical singers first in youth choirs as children and teenagers. Group training in good, conscious choir singing promotes a healthy musicality, good breathing and ear training. With time and increased interest, we do individual lessons.

Who, in your opinion, are the greatest composers of opera?

History and society have some favourites like Handel, Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, Strauss and all. However, we feel we can’t compare their works as they are all completely different pieces of art. Can someone name the greatest painter in the world? We think not.

Have you performed outside of your comfort zone?

We do it all the time, sadly. Quite often we have to accept conditions and circumstances that no lawyer, no banker, no plumber or chemistry engineer would ever accept. We deal with bad organisation, under-preparation from others, offers of low payment for our work and so on. We are not being paid just for the minutes we sing: we are paid for all the hours we trained to make something extremely complex sound ‘as simple as pie’.

What is your take on Indian music, especially classical music?

Indian music is a fascinating art form, highly complex and deeply steeped in a rich tradition. The rhythm patterns and scales are intrinsic and endlessly varied. We also love that Indian music uses instruments as solo instruments in ensembles, not in huge groups as in the classical Western symphony orchestra.

What they are singing today

La Bohème: Mi chiamano Mimì; Tosca: Vissi d’arte, Handel Giulio Cesare: V’adoro pupille, some sweet duets from Mozart ‘The Magic Flute’ as well as some art song and lieder from Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Catch the show

The recital will be held in Alliance Française de Bangalore in Vasanthanagar on June 19, 7 pm. Tickets priced at ~300 are available on bookmyshow.com and will be available an hour before the show at the venue.