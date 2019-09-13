Junk food, inactivity leading to prediabetes in kids

A recent survey by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated that 16 percent of children in the 10 to 16 age group in Karnataka have high levels of blood sugar. The study also found that 10 percent of children in the 5 to 9 age are prediabetic.

This brings to the fore how changing lifestyle options are a major factor in increasing the risk of diabetes among individuals. Health experts say that this alarming health trend needs to be controlled.

Increased consumption of junk and refined food, decreased activity and increased screentime has lead to this phenomenon, notes Dr Abhijit Bhograj, consultant endocrinologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal.

“We are observing incidents of Type 2 diabetes appearing in children as young as 10 years old. Childhood obesity is a big trigger for prediabetic condition. Kids who are homebound, spend a lot of time on gadgets, and who do not play outside are also prone to this,” he says.

Insulin resistance due to increased carbohydrate intake can lead to prediabetes. “Children who have parents who are diabetic are also vulnerable,” Dr Abhijit confirms.

Food choices and inactivity are the major risk factors but these are modifiable and should be paid attention to, he adds.

Dr Satish Kumar S, senior consultant - endocrinologist, diabetologist and bariatric physician, BR Life SSNMC Hospital observes that there is a 20 percent increase in prediabetic cases among adolescents (aged 15 to 18) in the city.

The age of onset of diabetes has decreased significantly and it is no longer limited to only obese, affluent people. “Nowadays, it is common to see 20 to 30-year-olds have blood sugar levels varying from 300 to 400 mg/dL. In the last five years, this number has increased,” he says.

Type 1 diabetes was commonly seen among children but now Type 2 diabetes is more common which is alarming.

Ethnicity and family history were also major reasons that led to this condition being observed earlier.

“The change in socioeconomic status has led to an increase in vehicles on the roads. Earlier children used to walk to school or use bicycles, which they can’t do now,” he says.

Irregular meal timing also causes problems in metabolic activity which contributes to ill health. High fat and processed food, high in carbohydrates, is another issue,” says Dr Satish.

Stress and puberty hormones also increase insulin resistance. “Those who are already overweight or prone to triggers for diabetes, the chances multiply,” he says.

Infrastructural contributions to inactivity

Even if children want to play outside or walk around, schools are built in small buildings and there is no proper space around.

“Even homes don’t have much space around them. If children want to walk around, there are no footpaths. Available footpaths are occupied by business or vehicle parking. Apart from inactivity due to packed schedules, infrastructural reasons add up.”

— Dr Satish Kumar, Senior consultant - endocrinologist and diabetologist, BR Life SSNMC Hospital

External elements add to this

A senior city-based endocrinologist says that adulteration of food, pesticides, and chemicals used on vegetables also add to existing ailments, including diabetes.

Do’s and dont’s

Ayes

Stick to a healthy diet: two portions of fruits a day and add more vegetables to daily diet.

Reduce intake of rice. Consume more ragi and millets.

Regularise your meal pattern. Breakfast should be between 7.30 am to 8.30 am, lunch between 1 pm to 2 pm and an early dinner between 7 pm to 8 pm. There should be a gap between dinnertime and bed-time. Snacks or quick meals like fruit or vegetable salads can be had in between.

Children can be gifted items connected to sports or physical activity.

Reduce stress levels

Exercise regularly. Spot jogging or brisk walking inside the room also works.

Nays

Stay away from sweets and soft/aerated drinks.

Say no to fast and refined food.

Avoid feeding junk food like pizzas and burgers to children as a reward.