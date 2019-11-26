Just pudding it out there

I come from a small town in Bihar. My parents always wanted me to join the medical or engineering field but, I was passionate about joining the culinary world.

I went on to study at the Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata, before I went to Switzerland for a three-month internship.

My dream was to travel the world and learn world cuisine. I wanted to know more about the different produce available and the variety of food there.

I worked in the US for five years, where I learnt about steaks and Italian cuisine.

When I came back to India, I worked with hotels where I took care of banquets and wedding buffets.

Everything was going well there but, my eagerness to learn took me to Australia. I was so impressed with the produce there; I believe they have some of the best in the world. In fact, even the nearby islands have great ingredients as the area isn’t polluted at all. You can feel the difference in flavour and freshness in each ingredient.

Eventually, I made my way to Bengaluru and it’s been a learning experience. Though I’ve worked with and learned about different cuisines, I think meats, especially steaks and roasts are my area of expertise.

That’s why I’m quite excited to ring in Thanksgiving this Thursday at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel where I’m the Chef De Cuisine. It’s wonderful to know that it’s not just the expat community, but also us Indian who want to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Having said that, America doesn’t really have its own food. It’s all borrowed from across the world, including the turkey which is from England.

The ‘Yukon Butter Yorkshire Pudding’ is from London. However, this recipe has my own twist to it.

While it isn’t a hard dish to make, there are a few things you need to keep in mind while making them. It’s important that you use Yukon butter. Normal butter will only burn the dish, however, with Yukon butter, it takes time to melt. You must also consume it as soon as it’s out of the oven.

Pour some gravy or French onion soup and enjoy. Some even like it with mashed potato. The beauty of this dish is that, though it’s an appetiser, many have considered it as a main course.

As long as you make sure that the quanity of flour, egg and milk are correctly measured, this is a fantastic dish to enjoy during Thanksgiving.

Nitish Kumar Singh

Ingredients

Flour, 100 gm

A pinch of salt

Egg, 1

Milk, 125 ml

Iced water, 125 ml

Oil, 2 tbsp

For Topping

Yukon butter, 1 tsp

Diced onion, 1

Diced capsicum, 2

Chopped garlic cloves, 1 tbsp

Salt and pepper, according to taste

Method

Combine all the batter ingredients, except the oil, into a smooth mixture.

Set aside for 30 minutes.

Place a tsp of oil in a tray of patty moulds and heat in an oven at 220-degree C until smoking hot.

Pour a tbsp of batter into each mould and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Sauté all topping ingredients in Yukon butter except the herbs together for 5 minutes. Place a spoonful over each pudding.

Garnish with herbs and serve hot.