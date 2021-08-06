Jyotsna Srikanth debuts at the Edinburgh Fringe with a Scottish collaboration

Violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, known for global music fusion and giving new dimensions to Carnatic music, has collaborated with one of Scotland’s leading cellists Justyna Jablonska, to create ‘Destroying Demons’, a combination of Cello and Carnatic music. The musical collaboration launched at the Edinburgh Fringe 2021 and is available for streaming online, on demand, till August 31, on the websites of TheSpaceUK and Fringe Player.

The violinist, currently in Bengaluru working on various projects, talks to Metrolife about, ‘Destroying Demons’, future projects, her musical inspirations and the need to commercialise instrumental music.

What was the inspiration behind ‘Destroying Demons’?

This is very much a track about ‘Naari Shakti’. Justyna and I wanted to create something which represents female power, that is truly what inspired ‘Destroying Demons’. The songs of cello and Carnatic violin are inspired by the Navarathri festival and involves musical dialogue that celebrates the creative power of goddess Durga, a defeater of demons.

How was the experience of collaborating on a music product, while you both were in different continents?

Justyna first started learning Carnatic music on cello, and that’s how our journey began. It helped that we both had a similar vision of wanting to create a sober version of music fusion, without any electronic instruments.

It did take some time to get the flow of things, there was a lot of back and forth but ultimately because of the understanding between us, we were able to create an end product which we’re both very proud of. The pandemic showed us how it is still possible to achieve our goals despite various limitations.

Not being able to travel much during the lockdowns, how did you spend your time?

In many ways, it gave me the much-needed time-off that I needed. Although it was sad that I couldn’t travel or perform at live concerts, the pandemic did give me the time I needed to contemplate and come up with new projects and streamline where I want my musical journey to head next. During the lockdowns, I also took a small break from music and volunteered to help Covid patients.

Do you believe there is a market in India to commercialise instrumental music?

In the Indian entertainment sector, it is usually the vocalist who is always at the centre of a project.

However, internationally it is the opposite because instruments have no language and instrumental music can be loved and enjoyed by all. This prejudice in the Indian market against instrumental music needs to change. This is why I try to do as many mainstream commercial projects as possible so I can take this music to the masses.

Who are some musical gurus who have inspired your journey?

I grew up listening to a lot of music and I still spend a lot of my free time listening and discovering new music. I believe inspiration can strike you at any time.

Throughout different stages of my career, I have found inspiration from different musicians, such as Illaiyaraaja, Kunnakudi Vaidhyanathan and M S Gopalakrishnan.

Any exciting projects you’re working on currently?

My biggest project coming up will be the ‘Bangalore String Quartet’, it will be Carnatic music in the Western string quartet format.

We will be launching it late this year. I’m delighted to collaborate with talented artists like Sarith Sukumaran, Simon Augustine Snadhy and Anup Abraham on this project.