Kailash Kher collaborates with Wouter Kellerman

Sufi singer Kailash Kher has collaborated with musicians across the globe to create ‘Yog’, which released recently. The song urges people to understand the benefits of yoga that helps maintain physical, mental, and spiritual peace. In an interview with Metrolife, Kailash Kher talks about how the song came about and more.

What is the theme of the song? Who are the artistes, and where is the song released?

The song called ‘Yog’ was launched on International Yoga Day under the theme of ‘gratitude’ on the Damroo app. Prominent international artistes such as Wouter Kellerman (South Africa - Grammy award winner), Lira (South Africa), Aeone (UK), Tito Da. Fire (Nigeria), and Gazza (Namibia) have collaborated with Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari, and Naresh Kamath to bring out the song. I also sang and composed the melody that is written by Vaishali Shah.

What were the challenges faced while shooting and recording the song?

Challenges were aplenty. We had difficulty maintaining the schedule of recording and shooting because of pandemic restrictions. The time difference between India and other countries created some miscommunication with international artistes. There were some problems in getting fine quality audios and videos from foreign artistes according to our requirements.

You roped in Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman for the song. How did that happen?

We had to shoot the song in just four days after receiving the confirmation from some artistes. I immediately connected to Wouter Kellerman, who is also an old friend of mine. He immediately came on board.

How will yoga and music help in personal growth?

Yoga and music should be an integral part of our lives. Without yoga, one cannot be physically fit. It also keeps our mind, body, and soul balanced. Music provides emotional balance and relaxes a person from anxiety and stress.

A balance of the two can provide happiness and stability that will indirectly enhance productivity.