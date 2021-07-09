Kailash Kher collaborates with Wouter Kellerman

Kailash Kher collaborates with Wouter Kellerman

The song, released recently on Damroo, brings together Indian and international artistes

Ram Rakshith V
Ram Rakshith V, DHNS ,
  • Jul 09 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 22:56 ist
Kailash Kher

Sufi singer Kailash Kher has collaborated with musicians across the globe to create ‘Yog’, which released recently. The song urges people to understand the benefits of yoga that helps maintain physical, mental, and spiritual peace. In an interview with Metrolife, Kailash Kher talks about how the song came about and more. 

What is the theme of the song? Who are the artistes, and where is the song released?

The song called ‘Yog’ was launched on International Yoga Day under the theme of ‘gratitude’ on the Damroo app. Prominent international artistes such as Wouter Kellerman (South Africa - Grammy award winner), Lira (South Africa), Aeone (UK), Tito Da. Fire (Nigeria), and Gazza (Namibia) have collaborated with Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari, and Naresh Kamath to bring out the song. I also sang and composed the melody that is written by Vaishali Shah.

What were the challenges faced while shooting and recording the song?

Challenges were aplenty. We had difficulty maintaining the schedule of recording and shooting because of pandemic restrictions. The time difference between India and other countries created some miscommunication with international artistes. There were some problems in getting fine quality audios and videos from foreign artistes according to our requirements. 

You roped in Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman for the song. How did that happen?

We had to shoot the song in just four days after receiving the confirmation from some artistes. I immediately connected to Wouter Kellerman, who is also an old friend of mine. He immediately came on board.

How will yoga and music help in personal growth?

Yoga and music should be an integral part of our lives. Without yoga, one cannot be physically fit. It also keeps our mind, body, and soul balanced. Music provides emotional balance and relaxes a person from anxiety and stress. 

A balance of the two can provide happiness and stability that will indirectly enhance productivity. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kailash Kher
Music
New song

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 