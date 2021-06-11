Kannada artistes join to spread hope through song

Director Naveen Dwarakanath recently released an album, titled, ‘Bhavaraseya Badaku’, meaning igniting hope. The song, which was shot during the lockdown and pandemic, urges people to work towards fighting the pandemic. It talks about how each one of us can make a difference. In an interview with Metrolife, Naveen talks about the making of the song and the challenges involved in shooting the same.

Who are the singers, which social media platform is it on and what’s it about?

Titled, ‘Bhavaraseya Badaku’, the song is written in Kannada with English subtitles. Popular playback singes, Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal have sung the track. The song was composed by Harisha RK and Siddhart Kamath. It is available on Anand Audio Youtube Channel. The song talks about the importance of ‘keeping faith and hope’ during the pandemic. It urges people to stay calm, fearless, confident, and support the healthcare system of the country. The song is also a dedication to the frontline warriors.

What inspired you to make this song?

I met a doctor a few weeks ago who told me that elders were getting heart-related problems, owing to the stress caused by the pandemic. I found that even youngsters used various social media platforms to complain about the mishandling of the pandemic.

We then decided to make a song that could inspire people to develop a positive attitude.

How did the singers manage to record the song amid the restrictions?

We were initially apprehensive about how the song would be recorded. Both Raghu and Varija had in-house recording studios where they could record the song, using the tracks sent by us. We later mixed the tracks, and Manu Shedgar added special edits to glorify the essence of the song.

What were the challenges of shooting indoors?

The challenge was to not only get the footage from the artistes on time but also not compromise on the quality of the shots taken. I had provided scripts to each artist about how to act based on the mood of the song and the style of the composition. They were also informed about the various camera angles using which they had to shoot their videos.

Do you think this song will click with music lovers?

The lyrics of the song will not only connect people emotionally but will also inspire them to stay mentally and physically strong in any adverse situation. It sends out a message to the violators to adhere to safety protocols set by the government to fight Covid-19. People must think twice before moving around during the lockdown because they are not only risking their own lives but also putting the lives of others at risk. Link for Anand Audio Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/aanandaaudio