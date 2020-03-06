Kannada film industry has a long list of ‘Meshtrus’

Looks like ‘Meshtru’, meaning teacher in Kannada, is a favourite character to play in the bucket list of many Kannada stars. There are many senior actors who have sent out strong messages through their roles as teachers and professors on the big screen. Here are a list of those films

Reference to Mahabharatha

Drona, that released this Friday, has Shivarajkumar playing a physics teacher in a government school. The title of the movie is taken as a reference from the character of Dronacharya in Mahabharata.

Reinforces student-teacher relationship

'Nagarahavu', released in 1972, refers to an iconic teachers’ role in Kannada cinema. The film revolves around the protagonist's relationship with his teacher. The role of ‘Chamayya Meshtru’ is played by the legendary actor KS Aswath and the protagonist, Ramachari, is played by Dr Vishnuvardhan. Chamayya, a childless teacher, treats Ramachari as his own son. He guides, mentors, and defends the short-tempered protagonist everytime he gets himself into trouble. This movie is an epitome of a teacher-student relationship played onscreen and depicts a righteous teacher determined to guide his student to the correct path.

Emotionally strong film

'Eradu Kanasu', released in 1974 and Daari Thappida Maga in 1975 have legendary actor Dr Rajkumar play the role of a college professor in both these highly successful movies. In 'Eradu Kanasu', based on a novel of the same name by Vani, Rajkumar is caught in an emotional turmoil of letting go of the memories of Lalitha played by Manjula while married to Gowri played by Kalpana. 'Daari Thappida Maga' has him don a dual role of Prasad, a professor, and Prakash, a big thief and bandit.

The spotlight in rural life

Halli Meshtru has Ravichandran playing a teacher. Set in a rural background, the movie revolves around how the protagonist, a widower, manages to get his appointment to a government school in a village. The events that follow form the rest of the story. It is a romantic-comedy which was a remake of the Tamil movie 'Mundanai Mudichu'.



Kannada over English

'Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru', that was released last year, had comedian-actor Jaggesh don the role of a teacher. The story revolved around the importance of teaching Kannada in schools at a time when English is being given more prominence.