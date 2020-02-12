Kannada movies you should watch this Valentine’s Day

Single, committed or going-to-propose, build the crescendo to Valentine’s Day by soaking in the regional fervour of love, romance and that ‘Preeti-Prema’ magic this February. Here’s a list of films that’s will stir up the fondest memories in you.

Amrithadhare

Thinking of couple goals? This one is sure to inspire you. Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar’s 2005 film, featuring Ramya and Dyan in lead roles, has Amitabh Bachchan in a special cameo. Keep that suspense if you are with someone not familiar with Kannada films and savour their surprised look.

Hrudaya Geethe

Madly in love, heard that? This 1989 Dr Vishuvardhan movie takes that phrase literally. It also has that iconic song “Yuga Yugale Sagali” — great song for your proposal.

Premaloka

One of Ravichandran’s iconic films, it features Juhi Chawla in the lead role. The memory of the ’80s will return with this film. In very vague terms, this film can be the granddaddy of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Mungaru Male

Speak about romance, Mungaru Male tops the list. It has all the right ingredients — rain, location and a romantic couple. Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi’s iconic film is replete with songs, some of which are sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. They’re sure to make you fall in love all over again.

Gaalipata

Well, they say friends eat together, laugh together and also find love together. This story about a trio who eventually find love. It’s a feel-good movie to watch with couple-friends. Digant with his chocolate boy looks is the icing on the cake.

Hrudaya Haadithu

The story is influenced by the novel Himada Hoovu written by Vamshi. The film features Ambareesh, Bhavya and Malashri in the lead roles. Complicated feelings, like rejection, are portrayed to perfection.

Googly

Here’s another movie where you can see Yash in a different avatar. The film will remind you of your college days. And for those who are single, there are some good lessons about channelising your energy in the right direction. Ace actor Anant Nag plays a pivotal role.

Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe

A story about how love can transcend societal structures, ‘Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe’ has Vijay Raghavendra playing a mehendi artist.

Ananthu V/s Nusrath

From two different worlds? This one will surely blend the two into one. The rendition of Aamir Khusrao’s ‘Zihal-E-Miskin’ is a treat for the ears.

O Premave

Remember that template: Boy meet girl, both fall in love and father says no to the union? Ravichandran and Rambha get it right in this movie.

I love you

Are you an Uppi fan? Then here you go. No asking, no telling only seeing. ‘ I Love you’ teaches you some fidelity.

Mr and Mrs Ramachari

If rom-coms are your genre, why not pick Rocking Yash’s movies? This one is sure to get you to recall the rebel-turned-obliger you once were. PS: the on-screen couple turned out to ring their chemistry off-screen too— Yash and Radhika Pandit are happily married.

Giri Kanye

Couple troubled by an evil villain. If that’s your liking, this Rajkumar classic is a sure favourite. Based on a novel, ‘Giri Kanye’ also features Jayamala. This ’70s film shows Rajkumar in all his glory. This brings back memories of yesteryear actors.