Karnad’s last play returns

The curtains open to reveal a desolate wasteland, ravaged by violence and mayhem. “It is quite stark, really, but this is what Girish (Karnad) wanted,” begins Arjun Sajnani, who is preparing to stage Karnad’s final work, ‘Crossing to Talikota’.

Rehearsals are in progress for the production in Bengaluru, with three shows coming up in March.

In early 2019, Karnad handed Sajnani the translation, and a few months later, he passed away. The note attached to the script became that much more significant for Sajnani. “It read, ‘Dear Arjun, With admiration, affection and ‘hope’. Affectionately, Girish.’ That puts a lot of pressure on you… to be trusted with something so close to someone’s heart,” Sajnani says about the play, which was first written in Kannada under the title ‘Rakshasa Tangadi’.

The narrative, set in the mid-1500s, traces the events leading to the defeat of emperor Aliya Rama Raya at the hands of the four southern sultanates in what came to be known as the Battle of Talikota.

The play suggests that it was the reckless character of Rama Raya that led to the downfall of the Vijayanagara empire. “The show holds tremendous relevance for the India of today. It gives a picture of an India where every community was a part of the same fabric,” says Sajnani. The larger themes it explores are greed and ambition and the nature of political power.

The majestic backdrops of Vijayanagara architecture come alive on giant LED screens. Music by Prakash Sontakke sets the tone for the performance, with Ashok Mandanna (Rama Raya) and Veena Sajnani (Satyabhama, Rama Raya’s wife) in prominent roles. While the costumes are by Pia Benegal, the lighting is by Pradeep Belawadi.

This is not the first time the play is being staged. Torrential rains and the pandemic played spoilsport when it was initially scheduled (in late 2019 in Bengaluru and early 2020 in Mumbai).

“We had two proper shows in Bengaluru and we were forced to call off the rest because of the unusually heavy rains. Then, in Mumbai, on the day of our first performance, the lockdown was announced and all shows were cancelled,” says Sajnani.

However, because of the break, Sajnani was able to study the script more closely and work towards a more in-depth performance. In addition to that, he was also able to adapt it for the screen with the help of Javed Siddiqui, whose noteworthy works include ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. “Now, I’m hoping someone from the industry watches the play and picks it up for a film adaptation,” he says.

‘Crossing to Talikota’, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram, March 10-12, 7 pm. Tickets online.