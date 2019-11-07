Keep skin healthy this winter

Cold and dry winter air can leave the skin dehydrated, itchy and sometimes cracked. Therefore, it is important to take extra care of your skin during winters to make it supple and healthy. Here are a few ways to combat the problem.

Stay hydrated

Water is a solution to most problems. Though the weather outside tends to be cold and you don’t really feel the need to drink water, it is important to keep yourself hydrated at all times. You can also install a humidifier to keep a check on the moisture level inside your house.

Use mild cleanser

Give your skin that extra moisture by using a cleanser containing moisturisers. This will keep the natural moisture of your skin intact and also help fight dryness.

Lotions and moisturisers

Add an extra-hydrating and cream-based moisturiser (which will seal in the moisture) rather than serum-based products.

Purchase a product that suits your skin type. Shea and cocoa butter infused creams works wonders for dry skin.

Essential oils

Another must-have. They have many benefits; lavender oil has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It smoothes and softens skin.

Lip balm

Lip care is as important as taking care of your skin. It is very sensitive to the cold and dry air of winter. Invest in a moisturising lip balm to avoid chapped and dry lips.

Tips

Coconut oil is natural light and moisturising substitute for body lotion. Apply coconut oil at night after a good exfoliation.

Working out during winter promotes blood circulation which keeps skin healthy and supple.

Avoid face masks, peels, and rigorous exfoliation.