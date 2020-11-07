Keerthy Suresh reveals witty side on Twitter chat

On Wednesday, when ‘Miss India’ released, south Indian actor Keerthy Sureshturned candid on a Twitter live chat.

She encouraged her fans to ask her questions using the hashtag #AskKeerthy.

Questions varying from her plans for the future to her childhood desires were discussed.

Fan’s tweets were dominated by questions about the film industry, her aspirations and genres she wanted to be a part of.

@EnviHariharan appreciated the actress for her comic timing in ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’, and asked her if she has considered working in full-fledged comedy movies, to which she said ‘I would love to’.

@SugandhaRawal asked Keerthy if challenges and pressures have changed for her, after the success of Mahanati.

She answered, “They have definitely increased and I am trying to keep up with them.”

When @KamalOfcl asked her about what she had to say to her haters, Keerthy said, “I wouldn’t be where I am right now without them!”

@iampramoda asked the actor what she wanted to be as a child, and she wittingly responded ‘ORDER. ORDER. ORDER!’, suggesting she wanted to be a judge.

Keerthy was asked to say one word about Samantha Prabhu by @UrstrulyDivya18, to which she said, “One word doesn’t suffice! Smart, experimental & forever pumped up!”

There were questions which peeked into her personal life too.

@jaypawanism asked her about her relationship status, to which she replied, “Committed to work!”

To a question by @likith_09 about how she handles stress, she replied that driving, cuddles with Nyke, travelling and a good cup of chai, are her go to options.

“What’s your strength?’ asked @ChittiBabu1434, to which she “Confidence!’

After answering a sea of questions, Keerthi signed off an hour later and thanked everyone with a nine-second video and said she hoped to be back for another session soon.

Wants to work with Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash

Keerthy has made a name in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry. Metrolife asked her who were directors and actors in Sandalwood, she would like to work with? She replied, “Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash.”