Kirti plays a Balochistani revolutionary in web series

After playing a challenging role in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, actor Kirti Kulhari was thrilled when she was offered an important role in Netflix web series, ‘Bard of Blood.’ She essays the role of a Balochistani woman called Jannat Marri in the series, someone who loves peace.

“She’s someone who wishes to lead her people to freedom. An artist by profession, Jannat is calm, compassionate and yet determined to restore sanity in her small village. How she achieves this seemingly insurmountable task is what forms the heart of the story,” Kirti says.

In an interview with Metrolife, ahead of the launch of the series on September 27 on Netflix, Kirti talks about her role and more.

We hear the series was shot in a small town in Rajasthan which also happens to be your hometown...

I was born and raised in Mumbai but my village is in Rajasthan where my grandparents still live. I would visit them during my vacations through school and college. And I still go there whenever I can grab some time off my busy schedule. This time before we started shooting, ‘Bard of Blood’, I visited my grandparents.

Tell us about your character...

I am not so much a part of the action sequences. I play a Baluchi girl and her role comes as a big surprise in the show. I play this young girl who is at the forefront of leading her people towards freedom. She is also someone who fights for women’s rights. She studied in the UK and is a painter by profession. But when she reaches her village, she realises that life has different plans for her. She gives up her professional dreams and takes up the cause of the people in the village. She is a strong and independent woman who has a lot to offer to everybody around her.

Was it an emotionally-draining affair?

Every role offers you an opportunity to explore multiple sides of your personality that you haven’t explored before. It was great fun just toying with the complexities of my character and working towards simplifying it for the audiences to understand.

Did you read up on the history of Balochistan before you began working on this?

The advantage of being an actor is that you get a chance to learn about things that you don’t know about. I’ve heard about Balochistan but I didn’t really know what was going on there. Their struggle for freedom has been going on for ages. Sitting in Mumbai, we don’t realise that there are people who are still fighting for freedom. Reading about Balochistan helped me get into the other people’s shoes and look at the world from their perspective. I think, after working in this series, I have become a more sympathetic person.

Did this role stir you out of your comfort zone?

Yes, it did. I realised how much we take freedom for granted. Imagine that there are people out there who are still fighting for freedom and basic survival. I realised that I must be grateful for everything that I have today.