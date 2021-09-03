‘Konnakkol is the rhythm of future’ 

Konnakkol, the ancient South Indian art of vocal percussion, is climbing back to popularity. This is thanks to social media and films but also practitioners like Somashekar Jois from Bengaluru.

At 29, he became the youngest artiste in India to secure an ‘A Grade’ in Konnakkol from All India Radio in 2013. Post that, he started the one-of-its-kind World Konnakkol Academy LLP in the city in 2017. He now also runs a YouTube channel to teach Konnakkol even to those who cannot afford music education.

Jois tells you all that you wanted to know about Konnakkol, which, he says, is becoming a “showstopper” in classical music and dance concerts now.

How would you explain Konnakkol to a layperson?

Konnakkol (or Konugol) is the art of reciting or aurally articulating rhythmic syllables associated with Carnatic music. It’s performed in conformity to a ‘tala’.

Tell us about its origins and evolution.

It’s a 5,000-year-old tradition and its origins go back to the Vedic times. It was music maestro Mannargudi Pakkiria Pillai who resurrected it and brought it into the realms of the Carnatic classical concert. Since then, Konnakkol has become the ‘mother’ of all rhythmic instruments in India. It uses percussion ensembles and jugalbandhis. During the 1990s, Konnakkol used to be a part of the ‘full bench concerts’ and would lead the ‘Tani Avartana’ (percussion solo).

What has led to its growth in recent times?

It has seen an exponential rise in terms of both awareness and adoption. It has reached every nook and corner of the world through social media. It has become the most sought-after skill among musicians and dancers. It can blend with any genre of music or dance. It has a promising future.

Have films adopted it?

South Indian film music composers should be given credit for taking this traditional art to a wide audience. They have featured Konnakkol in songs like ‘Kuladalli Keelyavudo’ (‘Satya Harishchandra’), ‘Sharanu Viroopaksha’ (‘Shri Krishnadevaraya’), ‘Aradhisuve Madanari’ (‘Babruvahana’), ‘Nanne Neenu Gellalaare’ (‘Nee Nanna Gellalaare’), ‘Ra Ra’ (‘Aapthamithra’), ‘Thakita Thadhimi’ (‘Sagara Sangamam’), and more. TV ads have used it as a background score many times.

Konnakkol is being used in healing too. Konnakkol helps in speech clarity, modulation, tonal control, and sharpens one’s intellect as one needs to control their thoughts and emotions. Konnakkol is being effectively used in the treatment of medical conditions related to speech, cognition, and autism, not only through Ayurveda but also music therapy.

What more can be done to promote Konnakkol in India?

It can be introduced to children in schools — it not only improves their mathematical and logical reasoning skills but also enhances cognitive abilities. It should be introduced as a certificate course in universities teaching music and dance. Konnakol-centric competitions and music festivals can be organised. Konnakkol is the rhythm of the future.

What is the right age to start learning Konnakkal?

Anybody who can talk can learn this art, irrespective of their age, gender, and cultural background.

Konnakkol was not a dependable art form 25 years ago but today it can be taken up as a full-fledged career in India and abroad. It is used in music, dance, therapy, theatre, audio engineering, and other fields. Young aspirants should get All India Radio gradations to flourish in their careers.

(Watch his tutorials on the Konnakkol Somashekar Jois YouTube channel)