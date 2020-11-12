Lamps with a twist

The market is flooded with a variety of lamps to usher in the festival of lights.

Simple clay lamps are priced between Rs 5 and 20, and coloured ones are priced at Rs 40 to Rs 50.

Bhagyashri Adsul, resident of Mahadevapura, makes hand-painted and customised lamps at ABS Gallery.

“Our lanterns are made from paper and cloth,” she says. The lanterns are priced between Rs 500 and Rs 600 and tealight holders (varying from four inches to 10 inches) are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 600.

Print My Moments makes terracotta lamps and wrought iron lanterns for the season. Anusha Pravas, CEO and founder, says their mosaic diyas stand apart. “A mosaic is a pattern or image made of small regular or irregular pieces of coloured stone, glass or ceramic, held in place by plaster or mortar.” She gets lamps made by artists in Jaipur.

Art-Craft by Geeta creates eco-friendly lamps made from wood, dried fruit shells, dried bamboo and velvet. Geeta says, “We wanted to create unique pieces, and came up with the idea of putting eco-friendly elements together to create customisable designs.”

Multipurpose

Kiran SL, proprietor of CustomWish, Malleswaram, says, “We sell painted and bejwelled clay diyas but the highlight this year is metal diyas.”

From 3.5 inches to 5.5 inches, these lamps act as decorative showpieces during the rest of the year. They are priced from Rs 180 onwards.

Diyas Decoratives, a social enterprise in Ulsoor, promotes eco-friendly non-toxic gifts. It is selling terracotta lamps painted with oil paints.

M Bharathi, owner, says, “Our latest collection is made from wood and lacquer. It can be used as a pen stand or flower vase later on. The colours are non-toxic.” It is priced between Rs 180 and Rs 320.

Rangoli-like display

Raadhas Trends, an online shop sells ‘Kundan rangoli’ lamps. Ashwini Shivakumar, owner, says, “These double up as rangoli patterns for the living room.” It is priced at Rs 1,450.

Here they are

Raadhas Trends: 80959 92918

ABS Gallery: 88616 86805

CustomWish: 98868 88572

Print My Moments: 99026 98110

Diyas Decoratives: 90358 34819/20

Art and Craft by Geetha: 81978 31600