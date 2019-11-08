Life through the eyes of an auto driver

Krish, director of ‘Kapata Nataka Pathradhari’, says his latest film was inspired by the life of autorickshaw drivers.

He asserts that it is not one among the regular stories that have earlier been made around the same theme. “What began as a simple story turned into a full-fledged commercial subject after I added new dimensions to the story. It is a psychological story with a horror twist,” Krish tells Metrolife.

The director explains that the idea of such a script struck him when he used to travel by auto on a daily basis.

“The life of an autorickshaw driver is quite eventful because he meets so many people. There are many things that occur throughout the day. I thought it would be interesting to narrate the story through the eyes of an auto driver.

What happens when he meets somebody, who turns out to be the opposite of what he thought him or her to be? This is the twist in the tale,” explains Krish.

All the characters in the film have played their part to perfection, says Krish. He explains that he particularly admired the way Balu Nagendra, the lead actor has emoted the character of an auto driver.

“Auto drivers meet all kinds of people. Some are calm, others nasty and crude in their behaviour. Driving through traffic-prone stretches isn’t an easy proposition. How an auto driver handles all these tough situations and still manages to keep his calm is another aspect that we have explored in this story,” says Krish.

The director has spent a considerable amount of time with real auto drivers to make sense of their lives. “We often hear people complain that auto drivers refuse to go on hire and demand excess fare. I’ve analysed why they do so and I’ve concluded that not auto drivers can be painted with the same brush and spoke of as being rude. Circumstances turn them into who they are,” says the director.

The title, says Krish, was chosen after much thought. “There are some people in our lives who say or do things that sometimes, at face value, may appear to be harmful but turns out to be good for us. The title refers to such characters in the film. The viewer can interpret it the way he or she wants to,” says the director.