Lockdown may leave kids unable to socialise

Lack of social interaction is making it difficult for some children to learn to socialise.

Noel, son of IT professionals Sharon and Jerin, was born in 2019. The lockdown was announced when he was six months old. He hasn’t met too many people other than his parents and grandparents.

“We had a small birthday celebration with a few cousins. We tried to take him for short drives but that makes us anxious,” she says. One-year-old Noel spends most of his time indoors with books and interactive YouTube videos and playing with his dog.

Some children are showing autistic behaviour: watching the washing machine circle or concentrating on only one moving object, an expert says.

Homemaker Rumela Nellore’s children, Samaksh, 9, and Kshithija, 4, spend a lot of time with each other.

Rumela says parents should understand that talking during class is the only way to interact now.

“Parents should let the teachers handle the students during class,” she adds.

On the other hand, lack of social interaction has been helpful for children with low immunity. Anne Rakesh’s daughter Megan used to fall sick quite often. “She lost a lot of weight last year and couldn’t go to school for months together. We thought of giving her a break this year but since online classes started, we’ve noticed an improvement in her health and wellbeing,” says Anne.

Megan has taken to singing and uploads new song covers every Friday.

“Other children meet regularly to play. Megan used to feel left out but she doesn’t miss it so much, since she’s taken to singing,” she says.

Child psychiatrist Dr Ruchi Gupta says children develop social and separation anxiety if they are not used to any interaction with outsiders.

“Toddlers get used to having someone near them all the time and not meeting new people. For them, this is normal. If they are taken out where they meet others, it could be a problem,” she explains.

Going to school and mingling with others is what helps the development of introverted children.

While it’s best to stay at home and be safe, it is also important for parents to find a balance and help their children develop as they should, she says.