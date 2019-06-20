Love music? Here’s where you can learn

The demand for music has grown despite the decreasing number of performance spaces in the city. There is a rising interest in learning instruments and vocals among young Bengalureans in the city.

On the occasion of World Music Day, Metrolife asked a few music schools and academies about their training programmes.

Nathaniel School of Music

Director Jason Zachariah says that the school, which has been around since 2009, has encouraged many to try their hand at music.

“Our varied four-month long performance-based courses in instruments like guitar, piano, trumpet, drums, violin, bass guitar and vocals (Western or Hindustani/Bollywood), follow the ‘Music Method’. Students come and learn their preferred instrument, are allowed to form an ensemble and do a public performance. The students are also given a video recording which is posted on social media,” he says.

The school also has a year-long course in music production which teaches sound engineering.

Where: No 78, Al Azeez Mansion, Brigade Road, next St Josephs Commerce College.

Contact: 77604 56847

Octavium Music Academy

The academy, focused on contemporary music, offers training programmes in guitar, piano, drums, keyboard and vocals. The institute has developed a curriculum for guitar, drums, and keyboard which spread over six months.

Kedar Nayak, director of academy, says, “We have students varying from teenagers and college-going students to working professionals. The institute has seen a rise in the number of people wanting to explore music in the last six years.”

The academy has a choir programme and a six-month-long music production programme.

Where: Third Floor, Leela Square, #227, 3rd Main, 4th A Cross, Panduranganagar, Off Bannerghatta Road.

Contact: 88840 70788 /88840 60688

Majolly Music Trust

The trust, which was formed in 2011, offers one-to-one classes for piano, guitar and vocal training. These can last however long the students want to train.

Neecia Majolly, founder-trustee of the Majolly Music Trust, says that the training depends on the learning curve of the student and is not limited within a timeframe. “Our students are chosen according to auditions and interviews.”

The institute currently has around 60 students, aged between 7 to 40.

Where: 1094/1, Lakshmipathy Layout, Karianapalya, St Thomas Town.

Contact: 84949 30941 or mmtsec@gmail.com

Sound And Silence Music Academy

The academy offers programmes for instruments like violin, keyboard, piano and drums and training in singing (Hindustani and Western). The academy, which has been around since 2016, has students in the age group of five to late 60s.

Vivian Christopher Rajan, director of the academy, says, “We aim to provide individual attention to music lovers. We try to encourage our students to go the extra mile.”

Where: No 48, second floor, 12th cross, near Bus Stop, Ejipura, Ejipura Main Rd.

Contact: 95351-64075