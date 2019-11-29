Over the years healthy food has become associated with tasteless grub. To eat healthy meant you had to sacrifice on taste. But this is not so, tasty food and food that’s good for you are not two exclusive categories.

With more people turning towards healthier habits, here are a few dishes that can help you make the switch to clean eating.

Chicken Fattoush Salad

A healthy middle-eastern dish, it is an ideal option for lunch. Made with boiled chicken, parsley, lettuce, tomatoes, chopped almonds, lemon juice and olive oil, this dish is delicious. For a little extra crunch, add some toasted and crushed pita bread.

Baked Salmon

Salmon is rich in Omega-3 and protein. Bake salmon fillets and garnish it with salt, pepper, lemon juice, olive oil and herbs, and you have an easy dinner or lunch option. Add some roast veggies on the side and you’ve got yourself a complete meal.

Spiced Carrot and Lentil Soup

The goodness of carrots slow-cooked with spices like, lentils, cumin and chili makes a delicious bowl of soup. Packed with iron and low in fat, this dish can be consumed with some toasted breadsticks.

Chicken and Avocado tacos

Add shredded chicken and mashed avocado to your tortillas and garnish with some hot sauce and a touch of sour cream. This dish is an easy meal when you’re on the go and can be easily customised according to your taste buds.

Mutton Paya Soup

The stew or soup made with lamb trotters or ‘legs’ is a go-to for many Indians. Bodybuilders are advised to consume this stew for its muscle-building benefits. This soup is also fed to growing children because its very nutritious.