Make you brunch wear chic

Jumpsuit

Ditch the dress and get into a jumpsuit. It looks stylish, cool and chic, all at the same time. Play with colours; pastels work great for a day outing. You can add a twist of vintage by choosing a polka-dotted jumpsuit or a pinstriped one. Go for a culotte jumpsuit or try a romper. However, make sure it suits your body type. You can also experiment with your neckline, a deep neck looks sensuous and at the same time classy. Whatever style you choose to wear, make sure you are comfortable.

Wear the right kind of shoes with your jumpsuit, if it is a culotte, a sleek pair of silhouette with do wonders, but if you are going in for a denim suit, sneakers are the best.

Shorts and T-shirt

It is time, you bring your cool denim shorts out of your wardrobe. Pair it up with a white T-shirt and denim jacket, to ace that casual look. Yes, some might say, its too cliche, but they can’t deny, it’s the most comfortable attire, ever! Pull off a denim cap, if you like and team it up with, you know it, the classic white sneaker.

You can also go for a one-shoulder knot tee and ditch the denim jacket for a stylish twist and pair it with ankle-length boots for a classy touch.

Kurta with denim jacket

There is nothing more daring and fashionable than changing the rules; opt for contemporary Indian wear. Wear a plain kurta with a denim jacket and denim pants paired with white sneakers, or a draped tunic and kolhapuri sandals. While you will add a surprise element to the regular brunch wear, all eyes will be on you, for all good reasons. You might have just inspired someone to try it the next time.

T-shirt dress

Funky, athletic and ultra-chic, T-shirt dresses are way too comfortable to give up. Accessorise with a long chain and complete your look with a pair of boots for maximum impact. You never go wrong with a classic T-shirt dress. Experimenting with the neckline, a turtleneck with sneakers will do wonders too, or a boatneck T-shirt dress accessorised with a sling cross bag and a tie-up gladiators look super sassy.

Skirt and a pullover

Raise the temperature with a mini-flared skirt teamed with a front knot tee and blocked heels. For a more sporty look, replace the crop top with an oversized sweater and complete your look with a pair of sneakers.