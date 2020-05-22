Making food last longer

With the pandemic, many of us have been buying fruits, vegetables and meat in bulk. Unfortunately, fresh produce can go bad quickly and the last thing one wants is to waste food during this time. Here are a few tips and tricks that can help keep them fresh longer.

Skip the wash

Avoid washing produce before keeping it in the fridge. Moisture is the enemy. When there is increased dampness there is a higher likelihood of mold and the produce rotting.

Separate veggies and fruits

Keep them in the crisper of your fridge or in a plastic bag, but keep them away from each other. Most fruits release ethylene gas which speeds up the ripening process of vegetables.

Plastic for your bananas

Wrapping plastic wrap around the exposed steam can slow down ripening. If already ripe and you want to prevent it from rotting, stick them in the freezer. If properly stored, they can last for up to three months.

Store onions in paper bags

Properly stored, onions can last up to three months in the fridge. Do not store onions in plastic bags, as the lack of air movement will reduce their shelf life. A loosely covered paper or mesh bag or basket are your best options.

Freeze mangoes

Mangoes can be stored at room temperature until ripe and then in the fridge for up to five days. They can be peeled, cubed and placed in an airtight container in the freezer for up to six months.

Ditch the fruit bowl

While bowls filled with oranges and lemons might add a pop colour to your room, they won’t last very long. Stick citrus fruits in the fridge and extend their shelf life from a few days to a few weeks.

Cool down hot food

Curries can last in the fridge from anywhere between 2 days to a week depending on the ingredients. But one thing to note is that they should be properly cooled before sticking them in the fridge. Not doing this puts food at the risk of developing salmonella, which causes food poisoning.

Keep meat uncut and wrapped

This will keep the meat fresher and avoid contaminating other food items. Once opened, place on a plate and cover with plastic wrap or store in an airtight container. Avoid thawing and refreezing meat multiple times. Portion it out. A full chicken can last up to a year in the freezer and cut pieces can last for up to nine months.

Spices like it cool

Airtight containers are a must if you want to preserve the quality of your spices. Store them in a cool, dark spot to extend shelf life.