Meeting Asha Bhosle

The first music a child hears, when still in the womb, is the rhythm of its mother’s heartbeat. I am blessed because, in addition to that, I have heard extraordinary singers performing live. My father is a music lover and a good singer himself.

In Mumbai, when I was doing a diploma in interior design, I simultaneously did a diploma in Hindustani vocal light music.

I was one of the lead singers in a troupe presenting evening concerts. My singer-friends and I lived music every moment, and discussed our favourite singers. On top of the list

was the most versatile Asha Bhosle.

As a group, we made sure to be present at all her concerts. We went to her house early in the morning to greet her on her 60th birthday.

There were lots of fans already waiting. We were not sure we would be able to see her. But to our surprise, she called everyone inside one by one. She made us to sit and asked about us. We took her blessings and left. We were already fans of her singing, and now we were bowled over by her humility.

Later, when I was doing backstage work for a Marathi play, I was overjoyed to know she would sing and record a song for it. What an opportunity it would be to watch her sing in a recording studio! On the appointed day, she came to the studio, heard the rough track, and asked for a chair.

I came to know she holds onto a stand and records, but because there was no stand at the studio, she held onto the back of the chair and recorded her song. Watching a legend record a song left me dumbstruck. The song sounded meaningful and melodious because the great Asha Bhosle had sung it.

Years later, I met her again when she was in Bengaluru for a show. The hosts had arranged a press meet before the event. I was fortunate enough to attend it.

When I was given an opportunity to speak, I shared my Mumbai memories with the audience. She was pleasantly surprised that I had spoken about

something from 24 years ago.

After my small speech, in which I addressed her as ‘Ma Saraswati’, I sat

on the ground and bowed to her. Kind that she is, she called me, placed her hand on my head and blessed me. She said she was just an ordinary human and not ‘Ma Saraswati’. Everyone knows she is no ordinary person.

Her life is a lesson: you may reach great heights with hard work but never forget to be humble.

Prolific talent

Asha Bhosle is now 86. By her own reckoning, she has recorded 12,000-plus songs. Her musical career began in 1943 and has spanned seven decades. She has sung for legendary music composers, and delivered hundreds of hits for films, besides songs in other genres.

(The writer is an actor, singer, writer and director)