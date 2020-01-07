Men look swanky in soft hues this summer

The Spring Summer Collection of 2020 calls for soft, summer hues of mauve and primrose, millennial pink and neo-mint.

Blue has evolved from a core colour to a fashion colour in 2020, moving away from strong cobalts of the past seasons to softer shades.

It’s all about moody, rusty, altogether more autumnal shades of bronze, maroon, copper and burgundy, best worn in elegantly cut suiting.

Many designers who have showcased their collections lately have featured a variety of silhouettes, which are gender fluid in nature.

Leather was a surprise winner on the catwalks of Spring Summer Collection of 2020. It was seen on coats, shorts, shirts, trousers and also vests.

It’s all about going see-through this summer; from mesh trench coats, shirts and suits to tracksuits.

Graphic prints will be a sure-fire weapon in the wardrobes of the most stylish based on what was seen on the runways.

Forget what you’ve heard about opposites attracting, menswear is going for the full-kit look this season. The real beauty of tonal dressing is that it works for almost any scenario that you can think of.

Once tagged as the least fashionable item of clothing, the vest has finally transformed into a fully viable wardrobe option.

Oversized clothes, be it Oxford shirts, trousers, suits, jackets, shorts have been on the cards for some time now. The bigger you wear yours, we reckon, the better.

Co-ordinates have become the go-to fashion summer get up in leather, tropical prints, fine silks, satin, denim and more.

Pockets and more pockets are becoming a hot favourite amongst the fashion forward. Coats, shirts, shorts, and suits in bodacious prints were profuse across the fashion capitals. The 1970s fashion saw a comeback with cargo trousers, Cuban collar shirts, oversized blazers, patchwork prints, relaxed suiting, high waisted trousers, being showcased on runways.

Boot-cut pants and jeans, tiny bomber jackets, see-through suits, layered textures, stripes, double-denim looks, embellished denim, silk shorts and trousers, retro-fitted trousers, built-in cummerbund pleated pants, trench-coat skirts are some of the other favourites from all the menswear collections around the world.