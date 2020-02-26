MeToo: What Weinstein conviction means to India

Harvey Weinstein, former film producer, was found guilty of committing criminal sexual acts in the first degree and third-degree rape on Monday. He was cleared of the most serious count of predatory sexual assault but faces up to 25 years in prison.

The verdict comes two years after over a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment, assault or rape in a series of exposés published by the New York Times and the New Yorker in October 2017. Since then, more than 100 women have come forward with similar allegations.

At least 80 women had accused him of sexual misconduct, going back decades, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.

Metrolife spoke to a few people to find out what they felt about the conviction, and its possible impact on the MeToo movement in India:

Shruthi Gowda, digital strategist, says that she was not very pleased with the conviction as he was not charged on all counts of accusation. “He misused his position and was a predator for so long. He needs to be tried again.” Responding to whether the verdict would have any impact on the movement in India, she says, “I don’t think so. None of the people who have been named across film industries in India have been affected. Besides, our legal system is so different. Here, everyone goes scot-free no matter what the crime,” she opines.

Chinmayi Sripada, singer, says that the conviction would have no impact in India. “While it is good to know that someone at the top of the pecking order can be brought to justice, the judiciary here is not going to help,” she says. She drew attention to Soumya Srijan Dasgupta, son of BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, who had been accused of molestation and sexual assault by at least four women. “They got a court order to remove all the articles that reported about the case. These men know how to work the judicial system in their favour,” she says.

She adds that women need to keep pushing forward and ahead. “We need to keep these networks alive and tell each other about these molestors. If they keep muzzling us, we need to find ways to keep each other informed and safe.”

However, there are others who have found a silver lining in the verdict. Akriti Bopanna, research fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, says that while Weinstein was let out on the more serious charges, the conviction brings hope to many. “It sends out a powerful message that there is some justice to gain. It tells women that power can be checked by speaking out,” she says.

“Since the judicial systems in both countries are very different, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the verdict would have any tangible impact in India. However, the whole world just watched this really powerful man be held responsible for his actions. It sends out a resounding message, to both, men and women,” says Shreya Pandey, a student.

Christina Mathew, an architect, says, “Finally someone who was named during the MeToo movement has been punished. This is what women across the world have been asking for; to be heard, and to be vindicated. We can only hope that this will be the start of a new phase for the movement.”

Journalist and author Aruna Ravikumar too believes that the verdict would make an impact here. “He was such a powerful person. His conviction will give people the courage to speak up,” she says. She also notes that in India there is a tendency to call out and sideline victims. However, the conviction creates hope. “The collective voices of women will create social pressure and that will bring about a change,” she explains. There will always be the question of why the women waited so long to speak up, but better late than never, she adds.

“It has taken decades and a 100 brave women to come forward to convict a powerful rapist. This was only possible because of #MeToo. It bands together victimised women, deriving them leverage. It is just that hard and a scathing testament of the misogyny in societies,” says Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder, Shakti and Citizens for Bengaluru. While she agrees with Chinmayi about the countries justice system and its bias against women, #MeToo, she says, can be a “crucial tipping point, for sexual justice in India.” She adds that the movement needs to move beyond the online space and be expanded to include on-the-ground stories.

The verdict

Allegations against Weinstein began to emerge in October 2017, after which he issued an apology acknowledging he had “caused a lot of pain”, but disputed the allegations.

As the accusations increased, he

was sacked by the board of his company and shunned by Hollywood. A criminal investigation was launched in New York in late 2017, but he was not charged until May

2018, when he turned himself

to the police.

In a trial that lasted five weeks, six women testified against Weinstein. Annabella Sciorra, Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Marie Young took the stand to describe in harrowing detail, how he used his power and influence to manipulate and coerce them into nonconsensual acts. A jury of seven men and five women found him guilty. He was immediately jailed and is awaiting his sentencing on March 11.