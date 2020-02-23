‘Millennials in India are much more vocal about their experiences’

A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 7.5 per cent of the Indian population suffers from some form of mental illness. To cater to this demographic, we have less than 4,000 mental health professionals. This gap can be attributed to many things, the most important being the stigma we continue to attach to mental health issues.

In 2015, Jovanny Varela Ferreyra (Jova) started Artidote, a community for those struggling with such issues. It is a virtual space, followed my billions of Indians, which allows people to story-tell, empathise, bond and heal through art. Metrolife caught up with Jova for a quick chat:

What do you think is a major struggle for young Indians?

I have observed is that many youngsters here are being forced to live their parent’s dreams. They are not able to pursue their passion because it is assumed that parents are always right. Millennials and GenZs have grown up in the digital world, which has exposed them to so much information. As a result, I feel, the kids are in a rift between the past and the future.

What do you think people struggling with mental health issues are looking for?

The stigma around mental health doesn’t let people acknowledge their struggles. There are not enough spaces where these conversations can be had in a safe way. Even if someone gathers the courage to speak up, not many people have the tools to understand and help. Sometimes, people make it worse by brushing aside these problems. The thing is, people are not looking for answers. They just need someone to say, ‘I am here for you’. Of course, it can also be very challenging to not get drained by somebody else’s problems. But, there are ways to listen to people, empathise with them and not be burdened by it.

Do you think there is a disparity in the stigmatisation of mental health in India and the rest of the world?

I was born in Mexico, I grew up in the US for 15 years and I have been living in Germany for the last seven. I have realised there is no difference in the stigma around mental health. People just have different ways to deal with them based on their cultural traditions and understandings. I think millennials in India are much more vocal about their experiences, compared to their counterparts from other parts of the world.

There is no one country that is leading the charge in opening up about mental health issues, but I am really amazed at the way Indian kids speak up about mental health.

You have a crowded sourced list of therapists from different cities in India. What motivated you to create that guide?

In 2018, I made my first trip to Bengaluru and I organised a meetup where I was approached by a few people who were dealing with some intense problems. All I could do, was provide a safe place for them to just open up. One particular person I spoke to shared that the therapist he was working with was unable to understand him, and hence was unable to help. He asked me if I knew any other trustworthy therapist. I realised that I could ask my Artidote community in Bengaluru to help, and that is how it all began.

How do you ensure that a therapist you recommend doesn’t mislead people?

I personally Google the credentials and reviews of the therapists who have been anonymously recommended. I also delete comments that are irrelevant or misleading. It is a huge responsibility and I try to do my best; I can only hope that it is enough.

Your community is built on social media. On the other hand, there are many studies that links social media to anxiety and depression. What’s your opinion on this?

There is a lot unfiltered content constantly streaming down on our feeds. Instagram, especially, has been turned into a highlight reel of people’s lives. It feels like everybody is carrying a cardboard cut-out smile. Everyone is pretending to be happy when nobody really is.

There is also the fact that we don’t understand how to use these platforms in a mindful manner. On the other hand, it has allowed people to express themselves and connect with people across borders and boundaries.

It has opened avenues for people to receive information which they otherwise wouldn’t have received. Kids today know what anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorder and other mental illnesses are; things we didn’t know growing up.

What is the one piece of advice that you would like to give everyone who is dealing with mental health issues?

Inner peace is the new success.

What should we look forward to for Artidote in 2020?

We are having a team setup in the city, which will be the first ever global chapter of Artidote.

We want to start helping people offline as we have been online. We are hoping that this will lead to a mental health movement here.