Models struggle to find work during the pandemic

The demand for modeling seems to have gone down around the city, say professional models around. Models Yudister Narayan and Vindhya Gowda talk about the decreased opportunities in modeling along with reduced pay for shoots. “Most models are not getting offers like they used to. If they do, the pay is very low. Many models are engaging in collaborations with make-up artists where they don’t get any pay but do photoshoots for them to build their portfolio,” Vindhya says.

Yudister recently did a photo shoot for a brand but this shoot was considerably different from the ones before lockdown. All staff maintained social distancing norms and wore masks. Outdoor shoots were completely stopped.

All rooms had hand sanitisers. Vindhya’s recent photoshoot for a brand took it a step further, where the team sanitised all make-up brushes and photoshoot equipment.

“Usually models are expected to find their own transportation to the location, but transportation was provided by the agency and they ensured all staff and models were spread out in three to four cars to maintain social distancing norms,” says Yudister.

Despite decreased opportunities, models are having to forgo offers because of the lack of safety measures or inaccessibility. Vindhya talks about one such situation, “I had to cancel one shoot because there was no place to change. Usually, we would need to change four to six times and we did this in restaurants or hotel rooms but either they’re closed or the prices are too high. It was just not possible.”

Saksha Narayan, a model and social media influencer, despite getting many offers has had to forgo or postpone the photoshoots because she believes the situation is too risky, “I don’t want to bring anything back home. I have not been entertaining any brand shoots but I have engaged in Face-Time shoots where photographers take photos through the FaceTime app. The poses and the dress are pre-discussed. The quality, of course, is not as good as the real shoot but we’re making the best out of the situation.”

Aman Jude has also been offered FaceTime photoshoots with photographers, but had to skip it as he was not familiar with the photographer. “With the current situation, most models I know are not comfortable doing photoshoots with just anyone as we often end up not getting paid,” he says. “For photoshoots that are held in a different location, unless it’s with people they know and who assure that the shoot will be safe and sanitised, models are reluctant to do them.”

Many feel that the situation is only going to get worse and harder for the models. Aman, however, is optimistic, “I think it will get better. There is only so long people can go without entertainment or brands can go without models for their advertisements. Movie shoots and photoshoots are slowly re-starting, but with more safety precautions,” adds Aman.