Mountaineering helps build ties with nations: Nandita

International mountaineer Nandita Nagangoudar was the brand ambassador of Karnataka Women Achievers’ Awards (KWAA), 2019. Being one of the leading faces of this extreme sport in the country, Nandita is also Karnataka’s pride.

Talking to Metrolife, Nandita opened up about mountaineering, her passion and who inspires her the most.

What triggered your love for this extreme sport in the first place?

When I was pursuing my Master’s degree in England, my friends and I decided to go on a small trek. It was a fun trek and to be honest, it was no big deal. But after reaching a certain height, we saw a sign that said that only climbers are allowed to proceed further. That made me curious. I wanted to know what it takes to go even higher.

How does one train to become a mountaineer?

You need a good physique. What I did was enrol myself in an academy that offered a ‘Basic Mountaineering’ course. It is very tedious because they expect you to be ready at 5 am and you need to be really disciplined. That happens for a month and after that, you have to do the ‘Advanced Mountaineering’ course, where you are taught how to use equipment and develop key skills. After this, when you know that you are well-versed with the training, you go for

an expedition.

Mountaineering also means risking your life at various occasions. How do you and your family deal with this?

At first when I told them (parents) that I want to be a mountaineer, they thought I just want to learn the skills and go on small expeditions. But when I told them that I wanted to climb the Everest, initially there was no response. They thought I was kidding. After a long time, they agreed to let me do what I wanted.

My mother is very brave. In our expeditions, all communication with the world is lost after a point. She waits for my call and when she finally receives it, she thinks, “Okay, today she is alive.” I realise what she goes through because I’m her daughter. But she is very supportive.

You have climbed four out of seven top summits across the world. What further plans do you have?

I want to scale the highest peak of every continent. I have completed four expeditions in four continents. They are Mount Everest in Asia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. They are all very technical mountains.

I’m eyeing the highest peaks of the other three continents now. I’m not just doing this as my hobby or passion — I’m representing India and Karnataka.

Not only Karnataka and India, but you are representing ASEAN as well.

ASEAN stands for ‘Association of South-East Asian Nations’. So along with India, I’m also representing 12 other nations. I was invited to Jakarta, Indonesia where the headquarters of ASEAN is situated. The Indian ambassador there is Suresh Reddy. He, along with the other officials, handed over the ASEAN flag to us and gave us the responsibility to take it to the highest peak of every continent. For me, it is a matter of pride to have received the ASEAN flag.

This extreme sport enables us to strengthen the ties of India with other nations. And you maintain and improve that bond through these expeditions. We have formed our own international team and it is great.

You are the brand ambassador of KWAA, 2019. Who inspires you?

It is true that today’s women inspire us. But even in ancient times, we have seen many inspiring women, like Rani Channamma, who fought through patriarchy and injustice. I am also inspired by my mother, who I feel deserves an award more than me because she is so brave.

What message do you have for the country’s young women?

Just follow your passion. I feel that every woman has the capacity to excel in whatever field she chooses. When our women can lead missions at ISRO and do so many wonderful things, I’m sure anyone can achieve anything.