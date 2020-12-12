Mountaineers tell their tales 

The mountains can show you who you are: Rahul Ogra

An outdoor educator and conservationist in the Western Himalaya for more than a decade and a half, Rahul Ogra is based in Manali and runs a mountain travel outfit called Mystic Himalayan Trails. He shares his experiences with Metrolife.

What is it about the mountains that fascinates you?

I have known the mountains intimately, almost like a friend, guide and teacher. During my formative years, growing up in the mountains of Kashmir and then through a career spanning more than two decades as a professional mountaineer, the mountains have taught me a great deal. Over the years, I have learnt that if you go into their sanctuary with humility and with a receptive soul, magic often ensues. It doesn’t matter what kind of self-image you’ve built up for yourself, the mountains can show you in an instant exactly who you are and what your place is in the vast canvas of nature. It’s also fascinating that such amazing biodiversity can be found in such an ostensibly inhospitable environment.

Climate change is increasingly threatening mountain ecosystem, how can we preserve it from the negative impact?

Undoubtedly, climate change is increasingly becoming a potent threat to the well-being of our mountain ecosystems. As mountaineers and explorers, people like us are often at the forefront when it comes to witnessing first hand its detrimental effects. The increased melting and recession of a majority of Himalayan glaciers is most evident. Let’s not forget that the Himalayan peaks and glaciers are repositories for most of the potable water on this subcontinent. If they were to disappear, a huge chunk of the global population would be in real peril. This situation is further aggravated by the explosion of human population and the increased consumption of fossil fuels, which in turn, exacerbates the melting of the perennial snows of the Himalaya and puts inestimable pressure on the forest resources of these mountains. Therefore, it goes without saying that decreased usage of fossil fuels and more reliance on sustainable energy resources would be the way forward for us.

Which is your favourite mountain peak?

There are many mountains that have left an indelible mark on me, but Mount Kailash in Tibet, is by far the best. Going to this 21,778 Ft high jewel of a mountain was a life-transforming experience for me.

Development of cement industries are a threat: Mandip Singh Soin

Mandip Singh Soin is a popular mountaineer, adventure travel expert, environmentalist, and a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. He has spent over forty years in the field of adventure and gone on expeditions to seven continents across the globe. He shares his experiences.

What inspired you to take to mountaineering?

I have always been fascinated by the grandeur of the mountains, the imposing shapes, the environment around them, fauna and flora and pristine beauty. Even the changes in the moods of the mountains are amazing- whether it is a storm or a beautiful sunrise, or an incredible sunset.

The mountains are under threat of climate change. What do you think?

Yes, we know of glacier melts, there are lakes that are formed that are likely to become problematic in the future if they burst. In the Himalayas, the pollution, the AQI level are all indicators that it’s all definitely getting affected. The government must take measures to stop burning garbage and dry leaves. They can be turned into manure and compost. The development of stone crushers and cement industries in the vicinity is also a threat.

Which has been the best climb so far?

Climbing the Nanda Devi in Garwhal is the best. I have been there twice — once on an expedition to Dunagiri, and another on an expedition to Kalanka. It’s got a lot of mountain folklore and is steeped in mythology.

Mountains bring a feeling of deep calmness: Gowri Varanasi

Gowri Varanasi is the first Indian woman to execute the climbing route ‘French Indian Masala’, a popular rock climbing route in Badami. She spoke to Metrolife about her undying love the mountains

How has the journey been as a mountaineer?

Mountains bring a feeling of deep calmness and silence to the mind. The beauty of mountains always amazes me; it’s nothing like jungles or any other type of ecosystem. The towering peaks and the enormity of space make me feel small and reminds me how fragile life and this planet is.

The toughest climb that you can recall...

The NOLS course in a mountain range in Wyoming, USA was the best.

I decided to go explore by myself one day and as I walked around a bend on a dry stream bed, I walked into a female moose peacefully grazing. She looked at me and froze.

I froze too and then slowly walked backwards while still keeping an eye on her. I later found a rock to sit and watch for the next 15 minutes. This incident moved me to no end.

What do you love about being a mountaineer?

I love hiking for hours with a backpack filled with rock climbing gear in mountains to arrive at rock cliffs in far off places.

Then climb to reach the top of the rock cliff to eventually hike back down. This is an experience I want to relive.