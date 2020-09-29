Movement launched to promote handspun

A campaign launched on Tuesday is aimed at connecting handloom weavers, fashion designers and urban consumers. Gram Seva Sangh, Bengaluru, is collaborating with Participatory Guarantee System and Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, for its Save Gramodyog Movement.

The main objective of the movement is to create awareness among urban consumers about their role in protecting the rural economy, especially those producing fabrics and handicrafts.

Well-known theatre director and activist Prasanna told Metrolife the campaign was inspired by the struggles of rural women weavers. “It tries to amalgamate the village and the city, rich and poor,” he says. Weavers are asking 10 questions that call for urgent answers. They want to know why Karnataka has fared so badly in rural employment, and artisans rendered jobless have received just Rs 2,000 in Karnataka when their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh have received Rs 24,000. he says.

“Weavers also want to know why state enterprises like Priyadarshini Handlooms, Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium are on the verge of closing down. Lakhs of rural women can’t make a living because the khadi spinning programme isn’t run anymore,” says Prasanna.

Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa, part of the campaign, says, “We have such a vibrant community of handlooms and weavers in the state, yet many designers choose cheap designs imported from elsewhere. Why discriminate against your own and make fake products?”

When digital prints are made of traditional designs, livelihoods are taken away from weavers. “We are destroying our weaving culture by digitally copying their work,” he says. He hopes the campaign will bring about awareness among young designers and buyers.

“In Bengaluru, many designers are using handmade textiles and handmade processes. It’s when we buy from them that more weavers, dyers and printers get work. Khadi is fashionable across the world and we should acknowledge that,” he says.

Exhibition and sale of khadi products at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, from October 1 (4 pm) to October 4. Seminars, cultural programmes, discussions and buyer-seller meetings are part of the event.

Karasthala, Hoysala Circle, Kengeri Satellite Town, is an outlet for khadi products opening on October 2.

Khadi for Gandhi Jayanti

Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa is asking everyone to wear and promote khadi to mark Gandhi Jayanti. “Weavers have done a lot and it will be great to show them some support,” he says.