Music and arts academy hosts annual fest this Sunday

Srinidhi K Achari
Srinidhi K Achari,
  • Sep 23 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 04:22 ist

Sri Academy of Music and Arts (SAMA) will host its 14th annual fest this Sunday. 

Started in 2009, in the memory of Annor Ramakrishna and Ulsoor Chandrashaker, the event is dedicated to the Indian Defence Forces and every year war widows are felicitated by the academy. 

“This year, two sanskrit scholars Jagadish Sharma Sampa and Ganapathi Hegde will be felicitated and the ‘SAMA Lifetime Puraskar’ will be awarded to Padmashree Hosalli Keshav Murty,” says Raghu Ram, founder and managing trustee.

The academy also has a set of awards for youngsters, called ‘SAMA Yuva Puruskar’ and ‘SAMA Balapuruskar’. Percussionist ensemble Laya Sourabha will also perform at the event.

It is on September 25,
4 pm at Jayaram Seva Mandali, Jayanagar.

 

Sri Academy of Music and Arts
Music

What's Brewing

