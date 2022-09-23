Music and arts academy hosts annual fest this Sunday

Sri Academy of Music and Arts (SAMA) will host its 14th annual fest this Sunday.
Started in 2009, in the memory of Annor Ramakrishna and Ulsoor Chandrashaker, the event is dedicated to the Indian Defence Forces and every year war widows are felicitated by the academy.
“This year, two sanskrit scholars Jagadish Sharma Sampa and Ganapathi Hegde will be felicitated and the ‘SAMA Lifetime Puraskar’ will be awarded to Padmashree Hosalli Keshav Murty,” says Raghu Ram, founder and managing trustee.
The academy also has a set of awards for youngsters, called ‘SAMA Yuva Puruskar’ and ‘SAMA Balapuruskar’. Percussionist ensemble Laya Sourabha will also perform at the event.
It is on September 25,
4 pm at Jayaram Seva Mandali, Jayanagar.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth
How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare
Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin
Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP
Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift
Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match
Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club