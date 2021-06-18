Music educators, students struggle with virtual lessons

Hit hard by the series of lockdowns due to the pandemic, students learning music, dance, and theatre in the city are finding it difficult to cope with the online mode of learning.

Most of the performing artistes are managing with virtual concerts and some music and dance schools have also shut their doors because of increasing costs and no income to match it.

Nothing matches performing on stage

Online music classes haven’t been easy for Bhoomika, a classical music student. She says, “There is always the challenge to maintain proper coordination between the teacher and student during virtual classes. Sometimes, I miss out on hearing a few lines of the song because of disruption in the internet connection. During the offline class, I can sit next to my fellow singers and seek their guidance. We don’t have that luxury now.” However, she says the only advantage is that there’s more time to practice because she has saved on the travelling time.

Nothing matches performing on a live stage, says Yashaswini, a Bharatanatyam dancer.

“I have not been enjoying my performances despite it reaching a wider audience. The vibrance of the art form is best experienced only when it is performed on stage. The instant appreciation we receive from a live audience is inexplicable.” She says that the ‘guru–shishya parampara ’ is under threat because of the invasion of the digital mode of teaching and learning.

Downing shutters hasn’t been easy

Some of the dance schools in the city have shut down because of poor student turnout and financial burden. Nithin Raj, one of the founding members of Nruthyam Dance and Music Studio, says that they have had to close three of the five branches of their dance institute across the city because of not being able to pay rent on time. He said the lockdown imposed last year and the one reinstated now has taken a toll on the physical classes with low student turnout.

“Our revenue has gone down by 85 percent. Being a passionate dancer, I wanted to teach the best dancing skills to my students, but the pandemic has ruined my dream,” he says.

However, he adds that he has pursued a career in digital marketing now to strengthen his family’s financial position.

A Hindustani classical vocalist in the city says the change in concert repertoire has badly hit musicians. He says, “The not-so-popular artistes are left in the lurch with no money. Well-known musicians have been performing in online-funded concerts and doing financially well since last year. They are also happily conducting digital workshops and online classes. But, artistes from weaker economic backgrounds perform in concerts where no monetary benefit is guaranteed.”

He acknowledges that the right platform and exposure would help these artistes in a big way.

Senior theatre artistes need to be supported during this time, says Hanu Ramasanjeeva, founder-director of Pravara Theatre

company, Subramanyapura.

He says, “A few veteran Kannada theatre artistes are in distress. The State government had promised to give them Rs 2,000 as a pension amount during the lockdown imposed last year, but only around 35 percent of them have received it.”

He regrets that even some well-known artistes, who have been in the limelight for many years, haven’t broached the issue to the State government.

“I am now coordinating with a few BBMP officials, theatre groups, and other volunteer organisations in the city to help artistes who need healthcare,” the director-cum-acting tutor opines. He adds that his theatre school continues to conduct acting classes for about 15 students on virtual mode.