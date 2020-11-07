Music helps me express both sides of who I am: Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari is no stranger to the Indian audience. In 2017, she rapped for the song ‘Jugni’ from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’. The singer, recently released her first single in Hindi, titled ‘Shanti’. Originally co-written by Kumari and Elvis Brown, the song was given a makeover with lyrics penned by Charan for the Hindi rendition.

In a chat with Metrolife, the singer shared her experience singing in Hindi for the first time, her identity and music.

What inspired you to make 'Shanti'?

I’ve always wanted to sing a song in Hindi and I felt like this song was the one to do it for. The lyrics mean so much to me and I hope it inspires my listeners to look inside and find their inner peace.

This is your first time singing in Hindi. What was your experience like?

I would say recording this song took longer than all the ones before. There was a lot of attention to detail required. My friend, Lisa Mishra, tried to help me pronounce the lyrics. She would tell me, “'Ye' like 'Kanye' and not 'yay'”. It was a fun experience!

Would we be hearing songs in other Indian languages soon?

I would love to sing or rap a song in Telugu; maybe even in Punjabi.

Does your identity as an Indian American inspire your work?

Yes, music is the way for me to express both sides of who I am at the same time. I could be both Indian and American. I don’t have to choose from either side. It’s always been that safe space for me.

There aren't as many Indian hip-hop artistes out there. Do you ever feel like that puts a lot of pressure on you?

Naturally, I think it does, but overall, no. Because, I think it’s exciting and it’s important to stay true to yourself. My goal is to hopefully open doors for others to feel comfortable in doing what they love and own it.

Writing songs for other artistes or creating your own music. If you had to choose...

Ideally, I wouldn’t like to choose because both help me express myself, but if I had to, I would choose making my own music.

Current favourite album...

‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ by Pop Smoke

Projects in the pipeline...

I’ve been patiently creating my next release. I can’t tell you much about it yet, but you’ll have to wait and see. Lots of things to be excited for!