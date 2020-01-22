Music helps soothe anxious doggos

A quick search on Spotify for ‘dog’ will take the user to playlists that have been curated for your furry little friend. Earlier this month, the music streaming platform made playlists and a podcast for dogs to listen to while their owners are not at home.

The podcast titled ‘My Dog’s Favourite Podcast’ is made of soothing sounds and canine-friendly chat that includes stories, messages of affirmation and a fair amount of praise. The two five-hour episodes have been created as an alternative to the radio and television, where the programmes can be unpredictable.

The ‘Dog Music, Calming Sounds for Dogs’ playlist, on the other hand, is an exhaustive collection of music which is meant to be soothing for your pet baby. The platform made the decision to launch the playlist after a survey found that one in four pet owners play music to keep their pooches company while they are left alone.

Why music?

Amrut Sridhara Hiranya, the country’s only dog psychologist, says that animals enjoy music for its rhythm. Music has a therapeutic effect on dogs, especially ones who have to deal with a lot of stress. “I work with the police dog squad. These dogs works eight hours daily, which drains them mentally. Listening to soothing music helps them relax their body and mind,” he explains. If a dog has had an abusive past, music can help the dog cope, he adds.

He also says that when dogs who have just given birth find it difficult to lactate due to stress, playing soothing music at a very minimal volume helps them. “However, using music to prevent the dog from being destructive does not work as it cannot be used as an alternative to exercise,” he shares.

If your dog has has been out on his daily walk or run, playing music will help him unwind. Music also alleviates pain, making it a great tool for those who have dogs that are old or unwell, he adds.

Canine behaviourist and founder of Urban Dawg, Devisri Sarkar agrees that as music is a stimulant, it would have an effect on dogs, but adds that there have been no conclusive scientific study on the same. “Playing music, leaving the TV or radio on, creates the same ambiance as when their human is home. Usually with dogs that are anxious, having some kind of white noise around helps,” she says.

Do dogs adopt their owners’ musical tastes?

Will a dog who has an owner who is classical musician, respond better to classical music? Yes, says Hiranya. “The dog is used to it. He must have been listening to it since he was a puppy, and the familiarity makes it therapeutic for him.”

Sarkar, however, says that this would ultimately be dependent on the temperament of the dog. This would be determined by the dogs mental status, its background and its environmental factors. “If a dog listens to heavy metal all day, he will grow accustomed to it. He may not like it, but if he associates that music to his human, then he will get comfortable with it, to the point that not playing heavy metal can seen deafening to him,” she explains.

Loud music is a hard-no for the well-being of dogs, and instead opt for soft, rhythmic music that have flowing, repetitive beats, she says. “The predictability of the beats is what lulls them,” she adds.

What kind of music?

Only play melodious music and avoid shrill music like that of a saxophone or flute, says Amrut Sridhara Hiranya, dog psychologist. Be careful about the volume. “They have ultrasonic hearing, which means our normal is loud for them, so you can either keep the volume really low or you can keep the device in a different room,” he explains.

A 2017 study conducted by the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the University of Glasgow found that while classical music had an initial calming effect on the dogs, after a few days they became bored. Reggae and soft rock, on the other hand, seemed to be most effective genres for reducing stress, barking and heart rates. This could be because these genres have a rhythm that is similar to the dogs’ own heart rate.

Canine behaviourist and founder of Urban Dawg, Devisri Sarkar, however says that there cannot be a one-fit-all playlist for dogs. “There is no guarantee that a particular kind of music will soothe a dog. Just like people, dogs have different likes and dislikes. Each genre can have different effects on different dogs.”