Having a baby changes everything, starting right from the moment you realise you’re pregnant. While for some, it can be a state of euphoria, it can turn into a state of paranoia for others. Pregnancy brings along a never-ending list of dos and don’ts.

You are stuck between choosing the right gynaecologist, buying all the essential books, listening to the ‘experienced’ folks, dealing with the morning sickness, scheduling doctor’s visits, tracking your quickly growing baby, remembering to take your prenatal vitamins, there’s so much to keep tabs on. All while stuck between bouts of nervousness, excitement, and bewilderment.

To help you with all this, Metrolife has curated a list of five must-have apps for pregnant women that can cater to your need throughout the trimesters.

These apps are available for free on the App Store and Play Store.

Ovia

Count down to the big day with this completely customizable app. Fill in your baby’s name, gender, and due date, and your own pregnancy goals and health info, and get personalized information as your pregnancy progresses. The app also allows you to find out the illustrations of your baby’s current hand and foot size. You can browse more than 2,000 pregnancy articles, tips and connect with other moms-to-be.

Contraction Timer & Counter 9M

This app makes tracking labour contractions as easy as tapping a button, literally. Tap one button to track the beginning and end of each contraction and the app will monitor times, durations, and frequency during your entire labour. The simple interface is purposely free of clutter, and the app also features a kick counter, pregnancy reference section, and weight tracker.

Sprout Pregnancy

With 3D interaction technology in the app, you can see lifelike interactive movements, kicks, and heartbeats for a realistic representation of what’s happening right inside that growing belly. Record belly photos and those priceless pregnancy thoughts and moments in the pregnancy journal, and enjoy all the extras the app comes with, like a kick counter, weight tracker, and much more.

Tone It Up

Exercise routines can look different for you every day, and you’ll definitely want to have some flexibility if you’re trying to work out during your pregnancy. The Tone It Up app helps you manage every part of your health and fitness, including over 500 workout videos with expert trainers you can use any time, nutrition guidance, and options to track your progress as well as set up notifications for workout reminders and motivation.

Hello Belly

Staying mentally and emotionally healthy during pregnancy is just as important as staying physically healthy. The app might not necessarily be a source for medical facts, but it does have cute, funny, and totally relatable tips accompanied by irresistibly quirky illustrations for each week of your pregnancy. It also gives you meditation practices and free online yoga classes.