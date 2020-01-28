My character is like who I am in real life: Alaya F

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The film also has actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

The first song of the film, ‘Gallan Kardi’ that was released recently, has created quite a buzz on the internet. The song is a remake of the original song ‘Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya’ by singer Jazzy B. The film will release on January 31.

Alaya spoke to Metrolife, about her experience of working with two of Bollywood’s biggest names and more.

The song ‘Gallan Kardi’ and the official trailer of the film have received positive responses from viewers. How does that feel?

I love listening to the song ‘Jeene Mera...’ and when I heard that we would be doing a remake of it, I was over the moon. It was so much fun. I am excited and grateful for the responses that we are getting. I hope this continues and that people will love the movie as well.

How did you prepare for your acting career?

I was in New York for two years. I learnt about the nuances of filmmaking from New York University and learnt acting from the New York Film Academy. After I moved back to

Mumbai, I trained for another two years before going for auditions. I am also trained in kathak, hiphop and other contemporary dance forms. I took Hindi diction classes along with gymnastic classes.

How was it working with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu?

It was incredible. Both of them are phenomenal actors and great human beings. Everything on the sets was so comfortable, I didn’t feel intimidated working with such big stars. It is so wonderful to be around them. I feel like I got to learn so much from both the actors.

Tell us a little about your character in the film?

My character is a lot like who I am in real life. She is independent, mature but also a little immature at times; she doesn’t judge anyone and accepts everyone for who they are. What I love the most about my character is that there is so much ease in everything. Actually, one of the hardest things is to play yourself. It was a

great learning experience.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

I would probably be a director. I love films, so I would do something related to it.

What is your dream project?

It would be a film with Zoya Akhtar.

A piece of advice you received when you signed ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’?

Everyone advised me to be myself and work hard. I am also told to be kind to everyone and to always say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’.