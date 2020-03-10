‘My experiences with women have influenced our lyrics’

British band Alexis Kings are on their first ever tour of India and will be playing at Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield today. With their unique sound, which builds on classic British rock and roll, and unparalleled energy during live performances, they already have a massive fan base across the world, including India and are known especially for their influence on music and pop culture. The band consists of Brendan Aherne (vocals), Sam Privett (lead guitar) and Fabio Bocca (drums).

Alexis Kings are official brand ambassadors of an initiative by 'Wells on Wheels' foundation, aimed at providing easy access to water to women in rural villages across India. The initiative eases the hardships of these women, who walk miles every day, carrying water in heavy vessels on their head, by offering a solution — a rolling drum with handles that can be rolled on the ground with ease.

Metrolife spoke to Brendan to know more about their musical journey and thoughts about India.

What is the story behind the formation of the band?

The band started when Sam and I became friends in school many years ago. We played a couple of shows in front of friends but never really took the band seriously until we left university. It was after that we wrote our first EP 'Squire'. Around this time, we met our drummer Fabio and started to gig a lot more consistently. Our debut single from 'Squire' reached number eight in the Spotify UK viral chart which helped a lot with our touring as a full band. Now we are starting to sell out UK shows and have plans to conduct gigs all over the world.

Inspirations behind the themes of your songs?

A lot of our songs are written about personal experiences and people close to me. All these stories can be unraveled through the lyrics. I think I am most influenced by women when writing the lyrics of any song — my relationships with them and the experiences I’ve had.

How would you describe your sound to someone hearing you for the first time?

We consider ourselves a rock band, but I think there are clear multiple influences in all our songs; such as elements of pop, RnB and even hip hop. We find it difficult to categorize our music in to one genre, since we always want to try new things and sounds that stray away from a traditional rock band. Also, we are recognisable through our guitar hooks and vocal melodies.

Does the frequent comparison to bands such as 'Kings of Leon' bother you?

Not particularly. They are one of my favourite bands so I take it as a compliment.

For a band that has been in the scene for five years, your discography seems a little limited. Is that a conscious choice?

Not really. We only released our debut EP three years ago. Even without a label, we have millions of streams on digital platforms and are travelling the world, a sign of our own organic growth. I think we’re just getting started.

Thoughts about India?

So far, we love it. Experiencing a culture so far removed from our own is a great experience. The food and the people are very nice. Personally, I am looking forward to our day with the 'Wells on Wheels Charity'; we will be playing for the kids in a school.

Have you heard any Indian musicians? Thoughts about them...

I checked out quite a bit of Indian music before coming over. Arijit Singh sounds cool and Badshah has a couple of great tunes. I look forward to hearing some more stuff while I’m here.

Catch the show

'Alexis Kings' will perform on March 11, 9 pm onwards at Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield. Entry fees is Rs 750 onwards.