New film, a visual treat for fans of Suri, Dhananjay

The framework of a film dealing with the underworld is always restricted. A filmmaker will have to narrate his story within this framework, which quite often about injustice and how it forces a man to take up arms. The consequences are expected and the climax carries a message.

Suri, a master story teller of crime stories, too chooses this framework to construct ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’. However, what converts this usual narrative into a highly engaging affair is the brilliant execution. He blends philosophy, lust, love and desperate affection proportionately and mostly succeeds in driving home his point — you can’t get any of these once you choose the machete. His style of filmmaking has surpassed even his runaway hit ‘Tagaru’.

The film is about an ordinary man and four women who script his destiny. In this gangster drama, Suri analyses the world of explicit love, lust, blood, and gore and narrates two parallel stories.

There are philosophical undertones and, as is usual with Suri, the climax promises a sequel.

The director’s effective usage of the reverse chronology screenplay style also draws attention.

Life is unfair is seen through’s Suri’s lens. It seems he wants to drive home the point that you often get what you deserve, not what you want. Spoiler alert: Tiger Seena, the protagonist, finally dies in the way he wishes, but without getting pure love.

Dhananjaya soaks himself in blood and comes out with a splendid performance. Monisha Nadgir, Amrutha Iyengar and Sapthami Gowda justify their roles. debutante Goutham as villain draws attention.

Brilliant cinematography by Shekar and fast-paced background music by Charan Raj elevate the film to another level and keep the audience engaged.

However, the overdose of bloodshed and gore often hinders one’s cinematic experience.

The protagonist drinks and smokes too much, without any rhyme or reason. At times, too much of technical brilliance affects the easy consumption of the plot.

Compared to the first half, it is the second one which makes more of an impact and strikes a chord with the audience.