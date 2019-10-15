New season of Bigg Boss is here

Big Boss Kannada is back with its newest season on Colours Kannada. The show which is popular among Kannadigas and will be hosted by actor Sudeep.

The show started off with a grand premiere on October 13. This season will see popular names participate and no commoners at all. From unexpected bonds to friendly banters to warring foes, the show aims to entertain viewers.

The participants of this season are:

Kuri Prathap

A comedian who acted in several Kannada feature films and on TV shows like ‘Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu’, which was telecasted on Udaya TV channel.

Sujatha Akshay

A Kannada TV serial actress who is known for her role in Radha Ramana.

Deepika Das

A a TV and film actress who has worked in Kannada and Telugu films, and shot to fame with her role in the serial ‘Naagini’.

Raju Talakoti

A theatre personality and film actor, known for his roles in films like Pancharangi, Jai Kesari Nandana, Manasaare, among others.

Jai Jagadish

Known both in the Kannada film and television industries, he has been an actor for over 40 years.

Priyanka

She is known for the role of Chandrika in the Kannada TV show Agnisakshi, which airs on Colors.

Duniya Rashmi

Rashmi was noticed first for acting in Duniya (2007). She has acted in other film like Mandakini, Orata and Murari too.

Vasuki Vaibhav

A lyricist and music composer, who has worked on films like like Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai and Ondalla Eradalla.

Shine Shetty

A TV actor who played the lead role in TV serial Meera Madhava. He has acted in a few films as well.

Harish Raj

He made his TV debut with Hosa Chiguru Hale Beru. He has also been featured in various other shows and films.

Bhoomika Shetty

She has worked in many television serials and shot to fame with the Telugu serial Ninne Peladutha.

Chandana

She gained popularity for her role as Chukki on TV serial Raja Rani.

Chandan Achar

This actor show to fame with ‘Kirik Party’. He was also seen in Chemistry of Kariyappa.

Chaitra Vasudevan

A popular VJ, she is known as a host on Kannada television. She is a fashion enthusiast.

Ravi Belegere

Editor of tabloid Hi Bangalore and fortnightly magazine O Manase.

Other participants

Include actress Chaitra KN, dancer/choregrapher Kishen, and Gurulinga Swamiji, who is known for his tree-planting activities and is a disciple of Basavanna.

This season will be the most explosive one yet, says Sudeep

In a statement, Kichcha Sudeep says that he anticipates a rollercoaster season with countless ups and downs.

He said, “I have been associated with the show for the past six seasons and I am delighted to continue for another gripping season. Week on week, I will test the housed celebrities’ grit mixed with the surprises planned in this season. I believe will make it the most explosive one yet.”