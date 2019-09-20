Nishkarsha evokes sepia memories

Bharathi was thrilled to know her husband Vishnuvardhan’s super hit film Nishkarsha would be digitised and released 25 years after its first release in 1993.

The film opened across Karnataka on Friday. “The fans will be excited. The film gives this generation an idea about how films were made in those days,” she told Metrolife.

Nishkarsha was conceptualised and shot in a unique way, she recalls, and gives the director full credit for the fresh thinking.

“The credit for the action and romance sequences goes to Sunil Kumar Desai. He shot at several locations in Bengaluru but our city looked like a foreign country,” she told Showtime.

She had visited the sets of Nishkarsha and was impressed by the character of the commando Vishnuvardhan played.

“The character of a military man suited him. He had a unique style and body language in the film,” she says.

Avinash, who plays a software engineer in Nishkarsha, says the Kannada industry had not seen such an action film before.

“Director Desai’s technical finesse was evident in the film,” he says.

The film opens with Avinash’s character being kidnapped, “The concept was very Hollywood. The villain B C Patil was cold and Anant Nag did a great job as a cop. Even today I remember some of those scenes,” recalls Avinash.

Prakash Raj, who essayed the role of a commando called Suresh, says his was small but significant.

“We had a great cast and working with them was a wonderful experience,” says Prakash. “It was a path-breaking film. The ideas were novel, something nobody had tried before. The detailing and costume were good.”

He was awed at how a taut story could be woven around a bank robbery, “I liked the way the characters were all brought in around one incident. I would eagerly wait for my role to come,” he says.