Not your average mango drink

Tamarind spiced cooler

A take on the Mexican mangaonada, this recipe replaces chamoy with locally found alternatives. Blend ice cubes, mango and a sweetener of your choice with a dash of lime juice and a pinch of salt until you get a slushy like consistency. Swirl in some tamarind paste and a dash of vinegar-based hot sauce and enjoy! If you’re a fan of eating mangos with chilli, this is the perfect drink for you.

Jalapeno mango mocktail

If you’re a fan of milder heat without the sourness, this is a better drink for you. Blend together mangoes, a sweetener and some chopped jalapenos. Serve cold. Green chillies are a good alternative for jalapenos, make sure you deseed them to reduce the spice levels.

Tip: For a creamier drink add some coconut milk. Substitute the coconut milk with coconut milk powder, for a thicker drink.

Mango Colada

The perfect tropical cooler. Blend together mangoes, coconut milk and pineapples for a refreshing drink. For better consistency, use frozen mango and pineapple cubes. Add a splash of lime juice for a hint of tartness.

Mango iced tea

Iced tea is a great summer drink on its own and flavoured tea is even better. Ditch the artificial flavouring this time and try the real deal. Blend together pureed mangoes with cooled black tea and sugar to taste. The result is a refreshing take on iced tea that you’ll be craving well beyond mango season.

Mango cinnamon

While apples and cinnamon are a classic combination, you may be surprised to know that mangoes and cinnamon are also a hit for the palette. Just a pinch of cinnamon goes a long way.

To make it even more interesting, blend in some white chocolate with the mangoes.

Mango cheesecake drink

Don’t have the patience to make a cheesecake? This drink is a worthy substitute. Blend together some mangoes with cream cheese, condensed milk and a few digestive biscuits.

Top with some more crushed biscuits and your drinkable cheesecake is ready!

Mango ginger mojito

A mojito is classic but the addition of mango and ginger takes it up a notch. Add some mango puree to a mixture of lime juice and mint. In place of soda/sprite add ginger ale.

For a stronger ginger flavour, add some muddled fresh ginger. Adjust ratios as per your taste.

Mango fruit blends

Mango goes well with a number of fruits. Some classic combinations are mango- orange and mango-strawberry. With passion fruit season soon approaching a mango-passion fruit blend is one to try. Another interesting blend with mangoes is kiwis. Avocadoes and mangoes also taste great together.