On My Pinboard - Actor Bhuvann Ponnannaa

Bhuvann Ponnannaa is an upcoming Kannada actor, known for his appearances in movies ‘Kool’ and ‘Kuchikoo Kuchikoo’. The actor started his career through theatre and was also a popular contestant in season 4 of Big Boss Kannada.

Bhuvann is currently awaiting the release of ‘Randhawa’, a drama film directed by Sunil Acharya.

Travel

Drive from LA to San Fransico

I have toured more than 60 countries; I am more an offbeat traveller. Given my work, most of the trips are unplanned. The drive from Los Angles to San Fransico on the coastal highway with the sea on one side and palm trees on the other makes for a good long drive. The drive from Belgium to Prague is also a favourite.

Inspiration

Will Smith

Will Smith is an all-time inspiration. The way he has led his life and has grown in his career is an inspiration to many aspiring actors. I have been following him for more than a decade, and how he has remained the same since the start of his career amazes me; a man of his stature being so humble is a rare combination. Travelling, meeting new people and indulging in social service also keeps me going in life.

Films

Veera Madakari

I like mass films and those that give out a message. I am a fan of Sudeep’s ‘Veera Madakari’. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Rajinikanth and Vijay are a few of my favourite actors. I started

watching Rajkumar’s films just to see what the hype was all about; I was indeed taken aback when I watched ‘Operation Diamond Racket’. Documentaries also interest me as I believe they expand our knowledge.

Food

Kashmiri cuisine



I am a foodie and like exploring different cuisines. I like Kasmiri, Kerala and Coorgi cuisines; Kashmir’s lamb dishes and Kerala’s ‘appam and chicken curry’, ‘idiyappam’, and ‘puttu’ are my favourites. I also love chocolates; Belgian chocolate truffle with dark chocolate is my favourite dessert.

Books

Travel logs

I read a lot of travel logs and inspirational books. ‘Hero’ by Rhonda Byrne is my current read. I make sure to put my free time into good use, mostly by reading and watching documentaries.

Music

Aao Na

Sadhana Sargam’s ‘Aao Na’ is my favourite song. In Kannada, I like the songs ‘Neerabittu Nelada Mele’ and ‘Ellindalo Nee Edurige Bande’. I am a little old school when it comes to music; most of the latest songs are just noise when compared to the old songs.