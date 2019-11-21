On my pinboard: Chintan Vikas

Chintan Vikas has worked as a singer, keyboard programmer, percussionist, vocal arranger, and dubbing artiste, in the Kannada music and a theatre person theatre industry.

The artiste is trained in Hindustani classical music from Pandit Veerabhadraiah Hiremath. He has worked under V Manohar and Dr Hamsalekha, for a few years.

He is currently working as a playback singer, vocal arranger and programmer, and owns Greenland Studio.

Chintan is known for projects like ‘Kirik Party’, ‘Yajamana’, ‘Doddmane Hudga’, ‘Gajakesari’,

‘Srikanta’, ‘Mass Leader’, ‘Last Bus’, ‘Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya’, among others.

He received a State Award for his song ‘Saho Re’ from ‘Gajakesari’. His song ‘Doori’ became the first Kannada film song to be played on BBC Asia Network.

He recently sang for ‘Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja’, directed by Charan Raj. Chintan is also a dubbing artiste for cartoon shows ‘Little Singham’ on Discovery Kids.

Actor

Dr Rajkumar

“I think Dr Rajkumar is the perfect actor. He was amazingly talented and the fact that he could sing like an angel made his presence on screen exciting. He was also the best actor who spoke the most beautiful Kannada ever.”

Travel

Historial sites

“I don’t like travelling, but have always loved history. I’ve always wanted to visit Egypt, Machu Picchu, Harappa, China, Greece, Paris, Rome, Germany, Russia, Easter Islands and Cambodia.”

Music

Freddie Mercury

“I’m a huge fan of Freddie Mercury; his voice, technique, compositions, and the way he entertained the audience is great. My favourite Indian musician is K J Yesudas. Whenever I listen to his music, I am amazed. The combination of intense emotion and lyrical clarity makes him truly unique. I also like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal.”

Inspiration

Hamsalekha

“The first person who inspired me was Hamsalekha sir. I have worked with him for a few years and his energy, discipline, talent and unbelievable knowledge amazes me. Both my parents are graduates from National School of Drama. They are both well-read and good human beings. My mother, Sumathi is known for her role in women empowerment in Mysuru; her courage and selflessness deserve a salute. Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, is another inspiration. The band’s songs helped me get through some dark phases in life.”

Food

Biryani

“Food is the greatest thing in the world. I consider food art. I am very particular about what I eat. I have experimented with food. My all-time favourite is biryani; I am a ‘Biryani

bhakt’. I also like ‘Idli vade’. This is also why I don’t want to leave Bengaluru as it is the best place for foodies. I cannot forget my mother’s dosa; they are the best in the world.”

Authors

Poornachandra Tejaswi

“I credit my knowledge of English to music and that of Kannada to books. I used to read a lot of Kannada books but not as much any more. My all-time favourite is ‘Poornachandra Tejaswi’. I have read all his books and my Kannada vocabulary is framed around his literary works. Another brilliant poet is Siddalingaiah, who wrote poetry for the oppressed. Some of his works combined with compositions by my father Janardhan were magic.”