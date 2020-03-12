On my pinboard: Chiranjeevi Sarja

Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja began his career in the Kannada film industry with ‘Vayuputra’ in 2009. He has been a part of projects such as ‘Kempegowda’, ‘Varadhanayaka’, ‘Ajith’, ‘Chandralekha’, and ‘Aatagara’. He can be seen an interesting

avatar in ‘Shivarjuna’, that released on Thursday. A few of his other films that are slated for release are ‘Rajamarthanda’, ‘Ranam’ and ‘Kshatreya.’

Cinema

Dr Rajkumar

“I am a big fan of Dr Rajkumar’s work. I especially liked his performance in ‘Bhakta Prahlada’. No one can pull off the characters that he portrayed; they were so iconic. I am also a fan of Rajinikanth. His inimitable style and attitude has impressed many, including me.”

Inspiration

Arjun Sarja

“My uncles Arjun and Kishore Sarja inspire me. Their body of work and

the way they conduct themselves has impressed me. Even today, Arjun Sarja works hard on his physical appearance and does not compromise on his fitness regime. He has also branched out into every aspect of filmmaking.”

Travel

Italy

“We’ve travelled to Italy before and if given a chance, I would like to go back.

Places like Rome is rooted in history. Closer home, Chitradurga, Hampi and

Mysuru are my favourite spots. I am a student of history and anything to do with forts, palaces and old buildings pique my interest. I interact with the local tourist guides and people of the place to understand the story behind each of these structures. It was during one such interaction that I learnt that an old fort, adjoining Mysore Palace, was constructed using Sandawlood. It was later burnt down in some incident and reconstructed.”

Music

A R Rahman

“I have an exhaustive playlist of hip hop, rock and jazz music. I particularly enjoy listening to A R Rahman and Hamsalekha. Both have carved a niche for themselves. I admire the way Rahman has worked his way up from a humble beginning. I also like listening to S P Balasubrahmanyam and Vijay Prakash. There’s a magic in their voice. When I am at the gym, it has to be a certain type of music that motivates me to work out.”

Food

Mutton

“Anything that has mutton works well for me. I am a foodie and I love non-vegetarian in

my daily diet. My breakfast favourites are ‘idli’ and ‘dosa.’ I also enjoy Italian food such as pasta and pizza. Arrabiata pasta is one of my favourites. I am an experimental eater.”